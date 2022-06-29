McAuliffe clan get together to celebrate in Newmarket

Danjoe, Ciss, Bernadette and Philomena Guiney and Noreen O’ Sullivan, Rockchapel. Clare O’ Sullivan, Ballydesmond, Margie and Barry Clarke, Newmarket, Darby and Gerard McAuliffe, Newport were at the McAuliffe Clan Gathering Concert at the Culturlann, Newmarket.

Vicki Irlan, Australia, Maree McAuliffe, New South Wales, Bernie McAuliffe, Listowel and Ann McAuliffe, Listowel, braved the torrential downpour last Friday evening to take part in the McAuliffe Clan March.

Shane Daly, Gavin Daly, Muireann O' Hanlon, Colm O' Riordan and Aoife O' Riordan, all from Boherbue, on stage at the Culturlann in Newmarket for the McAuliffe Clan Gathering Concert

The McAuliffe family from New Orleans ready to set off on the McAuliffe Clan March in Newmarket last Friday evening.

Philip Taylor from Sheffield performed at the McAuliffe Clan Gathering Concert at the Culturlann. Philip is currently writing a Book on the McAuliffe family history which he hopes to publish next year.

Newmarket Pipe Band led the McAuliffe Clan March which began at the West End of Town and proceeded to the McAuliffe Culturlann. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

The McAuliffe’s from Spain and Sydney and the Taylor family from Sheffield all ready for the McAuliffe Clan March. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

It is said that family isn’t about the miles that separate you, it’s about the memories that connect you and that quote certainly rings true for all the McAuliffe Clan family members who have made lots of wonderful memories over the weekend of their 8th Clan Gathering in Newmarket where it all began generations ago.

McAuliffe’s from across the world converged on the North Cork town and even the torrential downpours as a ridge of low pressure dominated the country did not dampen their enthusiasm for the various activities on their itinerary.

However the occasion was also marked with sadness due to the recent death of Chieftain John Paul McAuliffe, who with his family funded the reconstruction of the Culturlann which is now a monument to the McAuliffe Clan and a wonderful gift to the community of Newmarket and surrounding areas.

It was heart warming, however, to see the late Chieftain’s family, including his wife Barbara, make the journey from Sydney. John Paul’s daughter Julie spoke to The Corkman about her Father’s recent passing.

“It’s very raw, there’s a hot of heartbreak but he said if anything happens to me, you’ve got to go to the Gathering, he wanted us to come back, and that’s what we did and Mom is glad to be here. Mossie Angland had been keeping us up to date regularly with the progress and the decision making and everything has really been a combined effort between us all” she said.

Julie explained that Mossie would put together little clips of film and she always played them for John Paul so that he knew what was going on right up to the time he passed.

“Dad was very passionate about preserving the music, the culture and history of the area and he would be very proud now to know that this building will be a cornerstone for all this and we are really proud it is being used. It was just a shame that we didn’t get to hold the Gathering in 2020 when it was supposed to happen and he would have been with us but of course because of Covid, it had to be postponed. All our family is overwhelmed by the support from the community here since Dad passed away, it has been wonderful” Julie added.

The local and visiting McAuliffes enjoyed a jam packed weekend of activities kicking off on Friday evening with the Clan March which was led by the Newmarket Pipe Band, followed by a recital from the Duhallow Choral Society at the Culturlann.

The mystery tours on Saturday and Sunday proved to be popular despite the poor weather conditions.

Indeed, the Culturlann was the hub for all activities including family history displays, Irish language and dancing classes, a presentation by Jack McAuliffe and a talk hosted by Philip Taylor on the McAuliffe Story.

On Saturday night, a Concert featuring the cream of Duhallow and Sliabh Luachra talent took place, while the weekend closed on Sunday night with a Banquet in the Culturlann catered by Duhallow Community Food Services (IRD).