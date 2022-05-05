Mayor’s Midsummer Ball makes a welcome return

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, with Caryn Riordan of the Irish Red Cross and Julian Harte Barry of Breakthrough Cancer Research launching the Midsummer Charity Ball.

THE Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, has invited members of the public to don their glad-rags, party the night away and help a trio of deserving charities in the process.

One of the highlights of Cork’s social calendar, the Mayor’s Midsummer Charity Ball will make its welcome and long-awaited return on Friday, June 10 at the County Hall.

The ground floor of the landmark Leeside building will be transformed into a glittering ballroom for the black-tie event, which will kick off at 6.30pm with a cocktail reception followed by a fine dining menu showcasing produce sourced from across Cork.

C103 FM ‘Cork Today’ Patricia Messenger will be MC for the night, which will include a charity raffle prior to guests letting their hair down and strutting their stuff on the dance-floor to a soundtrack supplied by Cork band Lovebugs.

While the evening promises to be a fantastic networking and social event, Cllr Coughlan hopes it will raise as much money as possible for three charities that lie close to her heart.

Breakthrough Cancer Research is a Cork-based medical charity that invests in world class research to significantly impact the number of children and adults with cancer and, above all, save lives.

The charity is particularly focused on improving outcomes for those cancers that are poorly served by current treatment options.

West Cork Women Against Violence provide a safe, confidential listening, information and support service to women and their children in West Cork experiencing domestic violence, while also challenging social, political and judicial tolerance of violence against women.

The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal is working around the clock to deliver vital services to the millions of people impacted by the ongoing war.

In Ukraine, more than 4,000 Red Cross volunteers are delivering urgent assistance such as food, water, fuel for heating, hygiene items and medical supplies.

In the neighbouring countries of Belarus, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Russia and Slovakia, Red Cross National Societies are also urgently responding and are providing life-saving support to people arriving from Ukraine.

Mayor Coughlan said she was keen to see people from the business, tourism and culture sectors support the event.

“It will be an evening of fine food and entertainment but above all it will raise much needed funds for three very deserving charities that need our support now more than ever,” said Cllr Coughlan.

With her term as Cork County’s first citizen set to come to and end in June, Mayor Coughlan said it has been her “highest honour” to have held the prestigious role for the past year.

“It was a challenging year for many, but I was inspired every day by the resilience, innovation and sheer determination of the people of Cork County. I’m really looking forward to welcoming everyone to County Hall for the return of the Mayor’s annual charity event as we look to the future,” she said.

Tickets for the Ball, priced at €100, or (€1,000 for a table of 10) can be booked at www.corkcoco.ie or through the County Mayor’s secretary on 021 428 5367.