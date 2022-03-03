Mayor turns the sod on a new chapter for play in Knocknagree

Cork County Mayor Councillor Gillian Coughlan turned the sod at the site of the new Playground in Knocknagree last Friday evening, with Councillor Gerard Murphy FG, Michael Moynihan TD FF, Councillor John Paul O' Shea FG, Councillor Bernard Moynihan FF, Diane Finucane, Cork County Council and Michael Courtney, Chairman of Knocknagree Community Development Group. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

There were celebrations in spades in Knocknagree last week when Cork County Mayor Councillor Gillian Coughlan visited the village to turn the first sod at the site of the new playground beside Christ the King Church.

The local Community Development Group members also welcomed Maura Walsh of IRD Duhallow, Diane Finucane of Cork County Council, Fr. Pat O’ Donnell PP, Michael Moynihan TD, Councillor Bernard Moynihan, Councillor Gerard Murphy and Councillor John Paul O’ Shea, as well as representatives from the Fairfield Commitee, the local GAA Club, the Ladies Football Association and National School Parents Council members.

Michael Courtney, Chairman of the Development Group welcomed everybody and said:

“This is a proud day for the Community Development Group as well as the people of Knocknagree and surrounding areas as we break ground on this much needed amenity which we hope will bring joy to the children of our village for generations to come”.

The Knocknagree Community Development Group was formed initially in 2017 to provide a defibrillator and CPR training but it quickly became apparent that there was an appetite for bigger things and a number of projects were identified to enhance and improve the facilities and services in the locality.

“We are delighted to be in a position now, in 2022 to commence this work on the playground. It has been a long road getting to this point with countless hours of hard work by our committee members both past and present as well as our fund raising group, organising events and trying to raise the necessary funds to make these dreams a reality” Michael Courtney said. He paid tribute to all who supported and helped out at the various fundraising events over the past few years including the Rambling House in 2018, Culture month in 2019, the Online Duck Race, Drive in Bingo Sessions, sponsored walk for Brest Cancer Awareness and the Groups key fundraiser which was the draw for an Eco Garden Room which took place in January.

“We got great support for these events both locally and throughout the Cork/Kerry region and beyond and we are grateful that the funds raised have helped us towards bringing this project to fruition,” Michael added.

While all the fundraising events were a help, Michael noted that the Project could not have been brought over the line without the support of Cork County Council and IRD Duhallow.

“They have been behind us all the way and assisted the committee in our applications for grants which have enabled us to finally get this project off the ground, we are also really delighted that the Mayor of Cork County Ms. Gillian Coughlan has joined us here today for her first visit to our beautiful village.

“This is the first of many projects that we hope to develop in and around the village and later on this year we will be delighted to welcome you back here again for the official opening of this playground and of the sensory garden, another project which we have worked on in conjunction with the Fairfield Committee, we hope to commence work on that in April. And of course our major project of a Cultural/Community Hub which we are planning to develop in the site here behind me,” Michael said.

After ‘turning the sod’ for the new playground, Mayor Gillian Coughlan quoted Albert Einstein:

“Most people see what is and never see what can be’ and that is what today is all about, it is about the vision you all had and have for your community, it has taken great ambition, enthusiasm and dedication to make it as far as today. Today is the first physical evidence that the vision of ‘The Community Hub’ will be realised,” she said.

“A vision that started back in 2017 with a Rural Vibrancy Survey and Community Engagement Survey. Followed on in 2021 with the Knocknagree Village Development Feasibility Study culminating in ‘The Community Hub’ - a development for the future. An opportunity for the community to turn the tide for their village and develop opportunities for the future.

“This playground will go a long way to address the needs of your community. Cooperation and collaboration are key social benefits of playgrounds. Children learn to communicate, share and work together, whilst establishing new and exciting friendships. Playgrounds encourage a sense of community spirit amongst children from a young age and allow parents and guardians to connect and engage with each other. Playgrounds really are for everyone,” Cllr Coughlan said.

She added that the playground experience will be enhanced as the future stages of ‘The Community Hub’ come on stream which will include a community café and shop, thereby further strengthening the wonderful vibrant community of Knocknagree.

“I would like to acknowledge all those who have made this playground possible. I encourage you to remain steadfast in your vision for your community, I was bowled over by the warmth of the local people who welcomed me to Knocknagree, and despite the sleety rain on this cold February evening, I will definitely be back,” Mayor Coughlan said.