Mayor honours our local heroes

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - April 21, 2022 Mayor Gillian Coughlan making a posthumous presentation to Barry Philips on behalf of his wife Mary Manning at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards which were held in Cork County Hall. The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals as well as community and voluntary groups. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented 12 awards to individuals and groups from across Cork County with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual Award and Passage West Creates winning the Overall Community Group Award. Full details of all the nominees and winners are available at www.corkcoco.ie Pic: Brian Lougheed

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - April 21, 2022 Caroline Bell (left) and Michelle Geaney accepting the Northern Division award on behalf of Bweeng Community Hall and Grounds at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards which were held in Cork County Hall. The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals as well as community and voluntary groups. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented 12 awards to individuals and groups from across Cork County with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual Award and Passage West Creates winning the Overall Community Group Award. Also included is Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council. Full details of all the nominees and winners are available at www.corkcoco.ie Pic: Brian Lougheed

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - April 21, 2022 Tadhg O'Donovan and Helen Hutton accepting the Northern Divison award on behalf of Fermoy Community Pre-School Ltd at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards which were held in Cork County Hall. The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals as well as community and voluntary groups. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented 12 awards to individuals and groups from across Cork County with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual Award and Passage West Creates winning the Overall Community Group Award. Also included is Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council on right. Full details of all the nominees and winners are available at www.corkcoco.ie Pic: Brian Lougheed

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - April 21, 2022 Con O'Leary from Inniscarra accepting the Southern Division Individual Award at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards which were held in Cork County Hall. The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals as well as community and voluntary groups. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented 12 awards to individuals and groups from across Cork County with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual Award and Passage West Creates winning the Overall Community Group Award. Also included is Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council. Full details of all the nominees and winners are available at www.corkcoco.ie Pic: Brian Lougheed

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - April 21, 2022 Tadhg O'Donovan and Helen Hutton accepting the Northern Divison award on behalf of Fermoy Community Pre-School Ltd at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards which were held in Cork County Hall. The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals as well as community and voluntary groups. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented 12 awards to individuals and groups from across Cork County with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual Award and Passage West Creates winning the Overall Community Group Award. Also included is Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council on right. Full details of all the nominees and winners are available at www.corkcoco.ie Pic: Brian Lougheed

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - April 21, 2022 Donie Mulcahy from Mourneabbey accepting the Northern Division Individual award at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards which were held in Cork County Hall. The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals as well as community and voluntary groups. Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan presented 12 awards to individuals and groups from across Cork County with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual Award and Passage West Creates winning the Overall Community Group Award. Also included is Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council on right. Full details of all the nominees and winners are available at www.corkcoco.ie Pic: Brian Lougheed

Outstanding contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across Cork County were showcased at the 9th Annual Mayor’s Community Awards which were presented in County Hall last week.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan presented a total of twelve awards on the night, including a special posthumous presentation, with Noreen Minihan from West Cork winning the overall Individual award and Passage West Creates winning the overall Community Group award.

Mayor Coughlan warmly commended all nominees on the night for their commitment and dedication to their communities:

“These annual awards celebrate the best of our county’s goodwill, generosity and altruism.

“They give us all the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the selfless work of volunteers who support their communities.

“From responding to the urgent needs of neighbours and friends throughout the county to cultivating civic pride and harbouring a sense of identity and solidarity, each nominee has left a lasting mark on their community that deserves our highest commendations.”

The Mayor’s Community Overall individual award winner, Noreen Minehan of Clonakilty, has a long-standing history of community activity having been involved in the Cope Foundation, the West Cork Traveller Centre, Clonakilty Community Hall, Dúchas Historical Society, Annual Band Championships, West Cork Drama Festival and Clonakilty Street Feast Festival.

The judges highlighted how Noreen has a very broad reach across her community and that of West Cork over many years.

Passage West Creates, winners of the Mayor’s Community Overall Group Award, is a not-for-profit collective of crafters from Cork Harbour and beyond. Its home is behind a bright blue shop front in Main Street, Passage West driven by an ethos of all that is local, sustainable and ethical with the judges remarking how Passage West Creates is committed to continued growth and continues to innovate.

A posthumous presentation for Mary Manning recognising her outstanding work in driving the development of Dromahane Community Park and promoting greater inclusion in her community was collected by her husband, Barry Phillips.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the Council’s mission to improve ‘quality of life, of environment, and to preserve and promote local amenities and heritage’ wasgreatly advantaged by the incredible work done at a community level throughout the County.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that many of the great things about towns and villages in the county are thanks to the work of the nominees and groups and individuals like them.

“These awards are well earned recognition for the incredible community work that takes place all year round in Cork.”