Mayor gets the grand tour of Newtownshandrum

Charleville Gardai pictured with Mayor of County Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Cllr Ian Doyle at Newtownshandrum last Monday. Included are Garda John O'Halloran, Sgt. Caitriona O'Sullivan, and Grada Nick Phelan.

Newtown Tidy Towns and the Newtown community were delighted to host a lovely, relaxed and informative visit of the Mayor of County Cork, Councillor Gillian Coughlan, on Monday afternoon at the Schoolhouse Cross.

The mayor was welcomed to the area by Councillor Ian Doyle and an up to date account of the various projects in progress was shared by members of both organisations. The Tidy Towns committee acknowledged the support of Cork Co. Council, Ballyhoura Development and Fás in their endeavours.

Mayor Coughlan viewed the area at Schoolhouse Cross which included the Centenary Garden commemorating the 1916 Rising, the wildflower area, heritage orchard and the pollinator-friendly plantings were of great interest to her. She made the connection between the biodiversity approach of Tidy Towns and the ethos of Pádraig Pearse’s school, St Enda’s.

She appreciated the plantings on the approach road and was very impressed by the general appearance of the village, as they did a walkabout, stopping on her way to talk to locals, to children and to teachers in the local primary school.

There was an informative talk from Chris Morrissey on the history of the well area at O’ Mahony’s Cottage. Mayor Coughlan was full of enthusiasm and interest in the work of the Tidy Towns committee, and was particularly impressed by the amount of help available to the core group from the wider community.

“They give so readily of their expertise and talent when called upon to do so, be it strimming, a tractor and driver or just heavy lifting, we have a meitheal at the ready. All in all, it was a wonderful visit,” said the committee’s Joan Reidy.

Ms Reidy extended thanks to Charleville Gardaí, Sgt. Caitriona O’Sullivan, Gardai Nick Phelan and John O’Halloran, who ensured the safety of all at The Schoolhouse Cross. After the walkabout, refreshments were served in the community hall and a bouquet of flowers, a copy of the local five-year plan and a biodiversity survey was presented to the mayor.

The committee members appreciated her time, her warmth and her commitment to the Tidy Towns movement.