Maurice O’Keeffe festival makes a welcome return

Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly all set for the Sliabh Luachra concert during the Maurice O’ Keeffe Festival in Kiskeam.

Áine, Sarah and Lucy Teape, Bandon, performed at the Sliabh Luachra Concert during the Maurice O’ Keeffe Traditional Music weekend in Kiskeam.

Adjudicators John Coakley & Kate Lyons and Maurice O’ Keeffe’s daughters Margaret O’ Connor and Sheila O’ Shea pictured with the U15 Winners in the Fiddle Competition. 1st - Sarah Kelly, Newmarket; 2nd - Haley Holly, Ballydonoghue; 3rd - Eimear Barrett, Banteer.

Adjudicators John Coakley & Kate Lyons and Maurice O’ Keeffe’s daughters Margaret O’ Connor and Sheila O’ Shea pictured with the U9 Winners in the fiddle competition. 1st - Olivia Tarrant, Ballydesmond; 2nd - Sarah Walsh, Listowel; 3rd - Aoibheann O’ Connor, Killarney.

Adjudicators John Coakley and Kate Lyons and Maurice O’ Keeffe’s daughters Margaret O’ Connor and Sheila O’ Shea pictured with the U21 Winners in the Fiddle Competition. 1st; Emma McElliggott, Newmarket, 2nd; Claire Lyons, Banteer. 3rd; Grace Angland, Glenflesk.

Adjudicators John Coakley & Kate Lyons and Maurice O’ Keeffe’s daughters Margaret O’ Connor and Sheila O’ Shea pictured with the U12 winners in the fiddle competition. 1st - Ava Thornton, Millstreet; 2nd - Rachel Kelly, Newmarket; 3rd - Grace Walsh, Listowel.

Eimear and Caoimhe Flannery, Rockchapel, were on stage for the Traditional Music Concert at the Maurice O’ Keeffe Festival.

Similar to performers of various music genres world wide, the traditional musicians who gathered in Kiskeam and Ballydesmond for the Maurice O’ Keeffe Traditional Music Festival were delighted to once again have a platform to showcase their music and have appreciative live audiences to perform to.

Accordion, flute, concertina and in particular fiddle players from Cork, Kerry and Limerick delighted those who attended the Sliabh Luachra Concert in Kiskeam Community Centre on Sunday night, with the collaboration of Matt Cranitch and Jackie Daly weaving their unique musical magic.

Maurice O’ Keeffe’s daughter Sheila O’ Shea speaking to The Corkman said the family was thrilled that the Festival struck such a wonderful chord with everyone after an absence of two years.

“Everyone was delighted to be able to get together again and enjoy the music sessions and we were really happy to welcome all our wonderful musician friends from near and far as well as everyone who came to enjoy the sessions,” said Sheila.

There was a large turn out for the fiddle competition on the Saturday afternoon, with local contestants and those from further afield taking part.

The top prize of the Maurice O’ Keeffe Perpetual Trophy was won by eight-year-old Olivia Tarrant from Ballydesmond, who was the youngest ever contestant to win the cup. However music is in Olivia’s genes as her great-grandfather was Dan O’ Connell, owner of the renowned Traditional Music Bar in Knocknagree.

John Coakley and Kate Lyons adjudicated on the day, with John noting that it was very difficult to judge the competition as there were so many different styles of playing.

“There is a consistently high standard of playing here today so don’t worry if ye come first, second or third, it’s been really difficult for us to choose which people should come first in each category,” said John.

He pointed out there had been very little of the old Sliabh Luachra style of playing.

“Of course there are very few people playing that style nowadays, they might be playing the tunes but not the style, that old way of playing was very distinctive locally especially on the Fiddle,” said John, as he urged the young musicians to attend as many music sessions as they could over the weekend and soak up the old ways of playing.

Meanwhile, over the four-day festival, the Bars in both Kiskeam and Ballydesmond echoed to the strains of the well loved Sliabh Luachra airs to the delight of punters in both Villages.

Fiddle Competition Results:

Under-9:

1st - Olivia Tarrant, Ballydesmond.

2nd - Sarah Walsh, Listowel.

3rd - Aoibheann O’ Connor, Killarney.

Under-12:

1st - Ava Thornton, Millstreet.

2nd - Rachel Kelly, Newmarket.

3rd - Grace Walsh, Listowel.

Under-15:

1st - Sarah Kelly, Newmarket.

2nd - Haley Holly, Ballydonoghue

3rd - Eimear Barrett, Banteer.

Under -21:

1st - Emma McElliggott, Newmarket.

2nd - Claire Lyons, Banteer.

3rd - Grace Angland, Glenflesk.

Maurice O’ Keeffe Perpetual Trophy:

Olivia Tarrant, Ballydesmond,