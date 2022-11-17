Massive turnout for Cork fashion show in aid of HOPE charity

All roads led to Newmarket on Friday last when this lovely town became the fashion capital of North Cork.

The event was Style For Hope a fundraiser for three Transition Year students, Chloe O’Sullivan, Eve O’ Driscoll and Rachel Lyons from Colaiste Treasa who are travelling to Kolkata, India in March to help the street and slum children.

The Cultúrlann provided a stunning backdrop for this amazing event, on entry you could feel it was a hive of excitement and anticipation for the night ahead with Chloe and Rachel performing tunes on the concertina.

The compere for the night was the dynamic Gail of Gail’s Rails, Image Consultant/Fashion Stylist who opened the night with a very informative talk about body shapes, which was an invaluable guide for making the right fashion choices. Gail got the crowd energized from the start and this atmosphere continued all through the evening, as the stunning local models showed off a variety of beautiful fashion from Linehans Fashion,O’Sheas Fashions, Lady Lydia, Therapy Boutique, Jo’s Boutique, Lily & Clara and Noreen Jennings Millinery. The glamorous ladies were not only on the catwalk but extended into the audience.

At the interval we were entertained by Eve’s Band – 4 to the Floor – at a quick glance it was wonderful to see the laughter of friends chatting over a glass of wine or a cup of tea. It was humbling and inspiring to witness the support given to these three young girls from their local community. The fashion continued with Gail keeping the energy levels high and with the tunes pumping out and more eye-catching style, which no doubt means that the ladies of North Cork will be the best styled this Christmas. Chloe, Eve and Rachel would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported Style For Hope.