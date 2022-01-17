Massive 60% hike in new jobs across Cork in 2021

Cork was among the top performing counties in Ireland during 2021 in terms of new job opportunities created as the economy began to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

ONE of the country’s leading recruitment firms has reported a 60% increase in new jobs across Cork during 2021 – with further growth predicted across the course of the coming year.

The figures for 2021 compiled by FRS Recruitment were in sharp contrast to those for the previous year, which revealed a 4% drop in job listings during the 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The figure for Cork was well above the national average of 12% (reaching 81,258 in total), with FRS general manager Lynne McCormack saying Cork was one of the best performing counties in terms of new job opportunities last year.

“While recovery in employment was throughout the economy last year, Cork was among the counties to experience the highest growth and we expect to see further growth in job opportunities in Cork over the coming year,” said Ms McCormack.

“We are projecting a further 10% rise in the total number of roles handled nationally and we would anticipate Cork will share in that growth,” she added.

The 2021 figures and predictions for 2022 were contained in the FRS end of year report, aptly entitled ‘Job Opportunities Abound’.

It reported job growth across the economy, noting “significant growth” within the commercial, IT, healthcare, construction, life sciences & engineering and agricultural sectors. The report also saw a marked increase in temporary industrial and commercial positions.

Specific sectors where FRS recorded the largest increases in activity during 2021 included retail (up 117%), transport & logistics (up 82%), pharmacy/retail (up 69%) professional services (up 68%) and banking & financial services (up 58%).

Ms McCormack was optimistic for 2022, saying it was anticipated the upward trend would continue, buoyed by the ongoing recovery of the economy across most sectors.

“While in 2021 it was a few months into the year and post the lockdown before the recovery in employment began in earnest, this year we anticipate demand will be strong right from the outset,” said Ms McCormack.

“There should be significant movement across the economy with employers looking very closely at their resourcing needs as they seek to grow and expand their organisations and address any current and projected staff and skills shortages,” said Ms McCormack.

She conceded that in certain sectors the need for skilled and experienced was a challenge, with employers finding it difficult to attract suitable candidates.

“This is likely to lead to pressure on salary packages as employers compete to attract the best personnel and retain their current teams. We also believe there is likely to be an increased focus on attracting foreign based qualified candidates to meet shortfalls in some sectors,” said Ms McCormack.

“However, the trend is looking very positive in terms of job openings for the coming year and we believe that will be the experience in Cork and most other parts of the country,” she added.