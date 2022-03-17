Masks banished as Macroom and Múscraí celebrate national day

Flower of Macroom, Lile Ní hÉalaithe, with Garda officers at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Macroom.

It is his day after all. Naomh Pádraig in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh snapped by Saol Ó Dheas, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

The vaccines which saved our lives won first prize for the best costume in Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh: Picture, Saol Ó Dheas, RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta

SAINT Patrick may have banished the snakes from Ireland but the patron saint appeared to have banished face masks and it allowed smiling faces to re-emerge for the National Feast-day celebrations in Macroom.

The crowds came out on the town’s Main Street and in the Square where bouncy castles vied with an ice-cream van for the attention of children awaiting the parade’s commencement.

The viewing stand, the traditional back of a lorry, was the stage for a spirited accordion player with a piano accompanist and the atmosphere was inching up the craicometer in anticipation of the parade getting underway at 3.45pm.

Councillors were waiting in the Square for their turn to take to the viewing stand. Cllrs Eileen Lynch, Michael Looney and Michael Creed were chatting together by the barriers. Cllr Martin Coughlan was out one the parade as one of the stewards and local TD Michael Creed was also among the throng.

The roar of a Garda motor-cyclist and the sound of distant whistles signalled the parade’s imminent arrival, then came a colour party from the Defence Forces, Óglaigh na hÉireann, and it was on.

The subsequent cavalcade was headed by a vehicle bearing the Parade Grand Marshall, Lile Ní Éalaithe, the reigning Flower of Macroom, to take her place on the viewing stand.

The Macroom Fire Engine, shortly to get a new home out on the Killarney Road, trundled into the Square all sirens blaring and bells ringing – it might well have been needed as the vintage car which had preceded it had one of those exhausts which could set off a smoke alarm.

A parade of vintage cars from the local Muskerry Vintage Car Club was next in line and then came trucks, tractors and other load bearing vehicles, including a steam engine.

The parade of clubs came next and we had the youngsters of Macroom FC, Macroom GAA, the nascent badminton club, Macroom Basketball Club, Laochra Óg and Canovee GAA and Ardilaun Girl Guides.

There were dancing displays from the girls and boys of Scoil Rínce Uí Suilleabháin and the Aideen Johnson School of Dance, whose numbers from Mama Mia were lively and well performed.

And then suddenly it was all over and the crowd began to disperse. I was driving through the Square moments later on my way home and I was tempted to throw out a few waves!

Hopefully it won’t be as long until the next St Patrick’s Day Parade as it was since the last one!