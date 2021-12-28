Marty Morrissey pens poignant message of thanks for ‘love and support’ following death of his beloved mother

THE Mallow-born broadcaster Marty Morrissey has said he had been comforted in his grief following the loss of his beloved mother Peggy by the outpouring of love and support he has received from the public.

Mrs Morrissey (neé Twomey) who was in her early 90s and originally from Doneraile but had lived in Co Clare for many years, died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision near Miltown Malbay in the early hours of December 7.

Addressing mourners at her funeral, a devastated Marty Morrissey told mourners he felt blessed to have had “the greatest Irish mother in the history of motherhood”.

He said it was an honour to be Peggy’s son and only child, describing his mother as a “rebel, a proud woman from North Cork.”

Mrs Morrissey and her late husband Martin who came from Quilty, Co Clare, met while Martin was teaching at local school in Mallow.

After marrying the couple emigrated to New York for a time and came back to Mallow in 1958 to ensure that her baby, who was born at Mount Alvernia Hospital in Mallow, was born on Cork soil.

In his book ‘It’s Marty!’, which was released in October, Mr Morrissey wrote about how his father, who passed away in 2004, and mother moved to the US “for a better quality of life” .

“Both my parents wanted me to be born in Ireland, but shortly before I was born, my father landed a new job and so couldn’t make the trip. Cost was also a factor. They simply didn’t have the money for the two of them to fly home,” he wrote.

“My mother has always hated flying, but to her very great credit she took a flight back across the Atlantic Ocean on her own so that I could be born in Mallow.”

At he end of the book Mr Morrissey thanked the many people who helped him write it, paying heartfelt tribute to “my wonderful mother Peggy”.

“Thank you for being so strong, although I know you miss Dad every day,” he wrote.

In a poignant message posted to social media on Christmas Eve, Mr Morrissey thanked the public for the outpouring of support he has received in the wake of his mothers passing.

He described the previous few weeks since Mrs Morrissey’s death as being “the most difficult in my life as I lost my beautiful Mam so heartbreakingly”.

“But my grief has been comforted by your wonderful love and support. It’s a particularly hard time for a lot of people especially this year more than most. Life is precious,” wrote Mr Morrissey.

“On this Christmas Eve night, can I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, cards, phone calls and texts. May I wish you and your family a very Happy Christmas and much love,” he added.