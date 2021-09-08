Man shot himself while on visit to his Mallow GP

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation into a tragic incident in Mallow on Tuesday evening after a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a doctor’s surgery.

The man, aged in his early 50s who worked at UCC and is understood to have lived in Aghabullogue, died at the scene of the incident at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre in Gouldshill.

He visited the surgery sometime after 6pm, when Gardaí were alerted that a man in the building, which houses an number of GP practices and other healthcare facilities, was armed with a suspected pistol.

Members of the Garda armed regional response unit were tasked to the scene but had not arrived prior to the weapon being discharged by the man, who was understood to be alone in a room at the time.

While the man was given immediate medical attention, he tragically passed away at the scene.

His remains were removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was undertaken.

The firearm recovered from the scene was removed and it is expected it will undergo forensic and ballistic tests.

While an investigation into the incident is being undertaken, Gardaí are treating the incident as a personal tragedy and a file will be prepared for the coroner’s court.