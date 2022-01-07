Man charged in connection with Christmas Day Banteer stabbing

A MAN in his fifties has been charged with a Christmas day assault on a man and a woman on the outskirts of Banteer in Co Cork.

Laszlo Nemeth, a 56-year-old Hungarian national with an address in Cork, appeared before Midleton District Court in connection with an incident where a middle aged woman was left in critical condition after sustaining stab injuries on December 25, 2021.

She was treated at Cork University Hospital and is now recovering from her injuries.

Detective Garda Padraig Reddington gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Mr Nemeth was charged with four offences at Mallow Garda Station at 2.41am on January 6.

He told Judge Joanne Carroll that Mr Nemeth made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution.

Mr Nemeth was charged with two separate charges of assault causing harm to a woman in her fifties and to a younger man. The charges are contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Mr Nemeth, who required a Hungarian translator in court, also faces two charges of being in possession of offensive weapons capable of causing harm, namely a fishing knife and a long handled axe. The possession charges are contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

The charges refer to alleged incidents which took place on the afternoon of Christmas day at Glen North, Banteer in Co Cork.

Defence solicitor David O’Meara reserved the right to make a bail application in the case at a later date. He also applied for free legal aid which was granted by Judge Carroll.

Mr O’Meara requested that Mr Nemeth be able to appear in person at his next court appearance rather than by video link. He also asked that his client would again have the assistance of a Hungarian interpreter.

The hearing of the case was severely delayed on Thursday arising out of the shortage of Hungarian interpreters because of the increase in Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

Judge Carroll was told that gardai had to ask a member of the Hungarian community with excellent English to step in instead of a regular agency worker.

Judge Carroll granted the defence application and reassured Mr O’Meara that his client would be able to appear in person rather than by video link at his next hearing.

Mr O’Meara said that he needed an “unfettered consultation” with his client prior to the hearing next week.

Judge Carroll remanded Mr Nemeth in custody to appear before Mallow District Court Next Tuesday ( January 11). The defendant did not speak during the brief hearing.