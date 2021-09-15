Man behind ‘Reggie, Blackrock Rd’ named Cork Person of the Month

A MAN whose humorous writings and insightful observations on modern day Irish society have endeared him to people across the country, in particular those from his native county, has been unveiled as the September Cork Person of the Month.

While Pat Fitzpatrick’s face may not be that familiar to many, his musings will be, in no small measure thanks to his alter-ego ‘Reggie, Blackrock Road’.

A self-styled leading light of Cork’s social world, ‘Reggie’ has built up a huge online following over the past 18-months, with his witty and astute take on Cork life and mocking of anyone who is not part of his exclusive ‘gang of millionaires’.

Pat is also the man behind the popular ‘Ask Audrey’ spoof agony aunt column that appears in the Irish Examiner every Friday.

A regular on the RTÉ Today Show with Daithí O’Sé and Maura Derrane where his offers his unique insight on entertainment and affairs, Pat is also a contributor to various national and local radio shows.

His writing credits include contributions to ‘The Cutting Edge’, ‘The Mario Rosenstock Show’ and ‘The Saturday Night Show’ as well as copy-writing for corporate clients.

Pat has also penned books including his hilarious ‘warts and all’ parenting book ‘No Sex, No Sleep’, ‘101 Reasons Why Ireland is Better than England’ and his homage to his native county ‘101 Reasons Why Cork is Better than Dublin’.

Speaking about the latter book Pat said, ‘I don’t think it needs any explanation”.

“If you’re from Dublin, bear in mind its only supposed to be a joke. If you’re from Cork, we all know it’s a joke,” said Pat.

The Cork Person of the Year founder and organiser, Mallow-native Manus O’Callaghan, said Pat was a worthy winner of the monthly award.

“By his own admission Pat Fitzpatrick has built his reputation and audience by telling Cork people they’re better than everyone else - and that’s never a bad idea,” said Manus.

Pat Fitzgerald’s name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year, the winner of which will be announced at the annual gala awards lunch next January.