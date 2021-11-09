The entrances to St Colman’s Park were sealed off on Monday as gardaí undertook a technical examination of the scene.

GARDAÍ in Fermoy have arrested a man in connection with an assault and attempted robbery incident in Fermoy park last Sunday evening.

The man, who gardaí said was in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and was detained at Fermoy garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Earlier On Tuesday gardai had reiterated their appeal for help in their investigation into the incident in St Colman’s Park at around 6.40pm on Sunday, during which a woman in her 50s was attacked while out walking her dog.

Gardaí said the woman was accosted by a lone male assailant who knocked her to the ground and assaulted her. It is believed he stole some of the woman’s personal belongs before fleeing the scene when two people in the park went to the woman’s assistance after hearing her cries.

They immediately contacted gardaí who arrived at the scene within minutes

The traumatised woman was taken to the Victoria University Hospital in Cork for examination and treatment for injuries received during the attack, which gardaí said were not thought to be life threatening.

The area around the scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off ahead of a full technical examination on Monday morning. Gardaí also undertook house-to-house enquiries in the immediate area and commenced collecting CCTV footage shot in Fermoy in a bid to identify the attacker.

On Tuesday morning a garda spokesperson said they believed the attacker may have received some injuries to his neck and face during the course of the incident.

They appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward and for anyone who may have been in the St Colman’s Park area between 6.15pm and 7pm and may have noticed any suspicious activity to make contact with them.

“In particular, gardaí are appealing to any person that has noticed any male that they know or have observed who has any visible and unexplained injuries to their face and neck to come forward,” said the spokesperson.

They asked that anyone with information that may be of assistance to gardaí in their ongoing investigation into the incident is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 of any garda station.

One local resident, who uses St Colman’s Park regularly for walks, said the local community was shocked and horrified by the incident.

“This is normally a busy spot and the grounds have always been regarded as a peaceful haven and safe place for people to go walking or running in. This horrific incident has shattered any confidence the local community have in that,” they said.

Local county councillor Noel McCarthy had said the local community was “deeply shocked” by the incident.

“I know this lady very well hope that she recovers from this terrible ordeal. I know she has a great family support network that will support her through her recovery. I would appeal to anyone who may be able to help gardaí to catch the person behind this to contact them immediately,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“St Colman’s Park is a wonderful community amenity and very popular with locals and people from the surrounding area. I hope that this incident will not put people off from using it,” he added.