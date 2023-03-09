Mallow’sRegina gears up for hospice cycle from Prague to Vienna

Teacher Regina Glynn, who has raised over €24,000 for the hospice on her many cycles.

This year’s hospice cycle goes from Prague to Vienna and is approximately 550km.

It takes place from Monday, July 3 to Friday July 7. The cycle will travel alongside rivers and through forests and historic towns such as Tabor and Cesky Krumlov, which is a famous 14th Century town and is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its beautiful old buildings and its large medieval castle.

The journey takes the cyclists through the undulating, breathtaking scenery of the region.

The final day of cycling sees the journey cross the Austrian border where it picks up the cycle path alongside the mighty Danube River for the cycle to the beautiful capital city of Vienna. A well-deserved celebration meal will be had in Vienna on Friday evening.

Regina Glynn of the Patrician Academy has already started her training by spending two nights a week in Mallow G.A.A. Club under the watchful eye of Kevin O’Connor. She will return to cycling outside in the next few weeks where she will be putting in some long, hard, difficult routes in preparation for her cycle.

Over the years Regina has collected over €24,000 for the Hospice with her many cycles.

Northern Italy was last year’s cycle, which included the famous Stelvio pass with its 48 hairpin bends. It was almost as tough as the cycle from Geneva to Nice which crossed the Alps and included the Col du Glandon and the Alpe d’Huez.

Regina is organising a bucket collection this Saturday, March 11 outside Dano’s Supervalu, Bellevue; Centra, Spa Glen and on the Main Street of Mallow. Regina would be grateful for your support.

She wishes to take the opportunity to thank you all for your continued goodwill and donations year in year out. She would also like to take this opportunity to thank all her collectors and family who have been a fantastic support, particularly when she herself was very ill on two occasions when suffering from cancer.

Regina feels by doing this cycle and fundraising it is her way of supporting and giving back the help that she received. The monies fundraised will go to Nurses for Night Care and the Bereavement Support Line.

The Hospice welcomes cyclists of varying levels and offers alternative routes on many days and will support you throughout the trip. They also have space for a limited number of electric powered bikes, please check with them on availability.

Advanced cyclists have the option to take on extra climbs most days, whilst the rest of the group continue on the standard route. Please contact them if you would like details of the detour climbs for this trip.

For information on the cycle contact the Irish Hospice Foundation Morrison Chambers, 32 Nassau Street, Dublin 2, D02 YE06 hospicefoundation.ie info@hospicefoundation.ie IHFCycle2023.