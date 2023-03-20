Mallow’s Springfort Hall scoops prestigious wedding venue award

THE Springfort Hall Country House Hotel in Mallow has underscored its reputation as one of the country’s most popular wedding venues, scooping a prestigious industry award.

The popular North Cork venue won the Highly Commended ‘Wedding Venue of the Year’ at the 2023 Wedding Suppliers Industry Awards, much to the delight of owner Paul Walsh.

Mr Walsh, who this year will mark 40-years at the helm of the family run hotel, said he believed the award was a “ringing endorsement” of the care and attention he and his team put into making every wedding they host and extra special occasion.

He said the venue, which now hosts around 80 weddings each year catering for up to 300 guests, has come a long way from their first wedding in 1983 for 30 people in their Limehouse Restaurant.

“We truly see it as privilege to be able to share in what is a very special day for couples. We get a glimpse into the excitement and happiness around their weddings, and we do all in our power to make them days to remember for all the right reasons,” said Mr Walsh.

“Couples know that we treat their wishes individually, nothing is left to chance . We have people who may have had their transition year ball or graduations here with us and they then come to us to cater their weddings. There is a lovely continuity in that, and we really appreciate it,” he added.

“I would genuinely like to thank our guests who have really made us what we are. Their custom, their support and recommendations have made our hotel the success it is today”.

Mr Walsh attributed much of the Springfort Hall’s success to the team at the hotel, describing them as “our biggest asset.”

“They are warm, welcoming and genuinely do all they can for guests. They love what they do and it shows – your can’t fake that sort of genuine hospitality,” said Mr Walsh.

“We are a family business and it’s wonderful for my mother, Eileen, and my two Sisters, who all play a vital role in the success of Springfort Hall, to see our family-owned hotel succeed and grow, and be recognised as one of Ireland’s premier wedding spots. We have come a long way over the past 40-years and we are really looking forward to what the next decades will bring,” he added.