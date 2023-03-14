Mallow’s ‘Ocana Fest’ to rekindle memories of the famous time Mexico landed in North Cork

Captain Ocana with the late Fr Robert Forde, Pat O’Brien, the then chair of Mallow UDC, the late Tom Sexton and the late Eddie Broderick.

Captain Ocana enjoying a day at the races at the Cork Racecourse in Mallow accompanied by his wife, daughters and the late Jack Cremin.

Captain Reuben Ocana posing next to a wheel of the plane embedded in the ground.

The arrival of the Gulfstream II jet at the Cork Racecourse; the impact that its pilot, the genial Mexican Captain Ruben Ocana had on the local community during his stay in Mallow while a temporary runway was built and the eventual departure (above) of the plane 39-days later watched by thousands of onlookers will be fondly recalled during ‘Ocana Fest’, a two-day celebration of the events of 40-years ago taking place in mallow next month,

THE morning of April 18, 1983 was gearing up to be just like any other Monday in Mallow.

The early morning fog had lifted, the swans were gliding peacefully along the River Blackwater, people were going about their business and all was well with the world.

The out of the blue early morning quiet was, much to the puzzlement of the local community, shattered by the noise of a jet engine as it flew low over the area and touched down at the local racecourse.

Needless to say, the unexpected arrival of the luxury Gulfstream II business jet, with its genial Mexican Captain Ruben Ocana at the controls, raised more than a few eyebrows and went onto make headlines across the world.

Captain Ocana, his crew and passengers, had been on a routine flight from Newark New Jersey to Munich when they encountered strong winds that added an hour to their flight time – leaving the jet perilously low on fuel.

With fog preventing refuelling at Shannon, Captain Ocana was redirected to Cork airport. However, his fuel reserves had reached dangerously low levels and air traffic controller Jim Lalor realised Capt Ocana was fast running out of options.

With the jet virtually running on fumes, Capt Ocaca was directed to land at Mallow racecourse and the rest, as they say, has become the stuff of local folklore.

At the time local man Gerard Calnan recalled witnessing the jet land as he opened up his service station.

“The incident occurred at 8.10am and it was a lovely morning. He (the pilot) was lucky that the ground was good and solid,” said Mr Calnan,

“I saw the plane come down, and I got a fright due to the size of the aircraft. I phoned the Gardai, stating that there seemed to be an emergency landing, and they sent out the ambulance and fire brigade.”

Another Mallow man, Denis Sheehan, transported the unhurt passengers to Shannon following the landing, where they resumed their journey to Munich.

While Capt Ocana insisted that it would be safe to take off from the emergency airfield once the ground had sufficiently dried off and the jet refuelled, the insurance company took altogether different view of the situation.

They insisted that a temporary 3,000ft tarmacadam runway, 23ft deep for insurance purposes be built at a cost of around €200,000 at the racecourse to allow the jet to take-off safely.

When the runway was completed Monsignor James Horan paid a visit to Mallow, with the temporary runway an inspiration in his campaign to build an airport in Knock.

Of course, the runway could not be built overnight and Capt Ocana stayed in Mallow for the 39-days it took to build and certify the runway – becoming something of a local celebrity and an honorary Mallow man in the process.

It is fair to say that Capt Ocana enjoyed his time in Mallow, revelling in the warm hospitality of the local community, soaking up Irish culture and history and making new acquaintances and life-long friendships.

During a visit to Mallow in 2010 Capt Ocana’s daughter, Marianna who was 13 at the time of the incident, spoke about how much her father had enjoyed his time in Mallow.

“THE last thing that my dad spoke of was Mallow, and he asked me to come here just before he died,” said Marianna.

She said that through her father’s experience Mallow had become “a very special place” to her.

“Now that I have the chance to be here, in some way I know that here is here with us today,” said Marianna, who said her father had admitted to being “very scared” before the landing.

Marianna said her father had such great memories of the happy times he enjoyed in Mallow.

“He told us everything about Mallow. From the moment he opened the doors of the aircraft, and the way he was treated, I have a lot of stories to tell. I have such strong feelings for Irish people,” she said.

Four decades on, the arrival the jet and the ensuing love affair between Captain Ocana and town of Mallow, which lasted until his passing in at the age of 81 in 2009, is to be celebrated in the aptly named Ocana Fest taking place in Mallow next month.

Ocana Fest, which will run over two-days on April 21 & 22, will see a number of Mexican and aviation themed events taking place across the town.

The festival will kick off on Friday, April 21 with a seven-race flat card at the Cork Racecourse, Mallow which will be opened by members of Captain Ocana’s family.

After the racing they will spread Captain Ocana’s ashes and open a Mexican orange blossom bed at the venue.

This will be followed by a spectacular sir show, with a performance by the Mallow Centre Stage School rounding off events at the racecourse.

Day one will round off with festivities in Mallow Town including Mexican themed food at local restaurants, a fancy dress competition and live on-street music with local musicians & the San Patricio Mariachi band and music in Ocana’s bar & restaurant and other venues.

Day two will include a children’s Mexican themed workshop in Mallow Library, a model airplane display and drone racing, a talk by the Ocana family & the screening of film shot by local enthusiast Alan Wilson which includes an interview with the late Capt Ocana and footage of him taking off from the racecourse.

Ocana Fest will draw to a close with on-street music and entertainment in local bars and restaurants.

A full schedule of festival events and updates is available at the Ocana Fest on their Facebook and Instagram pages.