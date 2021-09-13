Mallow’s Michelle and Niall prove ‘anything is possible’

Michelle Nagle and Niall McCarthy from Mallow look none the worse for wear after successfully completing the gruelling Dubai Ironman 70.3 event.

AN intrepid duo from Mallow will this coming weekend brave the searing American mid-west heat in a gruelling endurance challenge that will test the very limits of their fitness and stamina.

On Saturday Michelle Nagle (24) and Niall McCarthy (25) will fly the flag for Ireland in at the St George Ironman 70.3 Word Championship finale in Utah, going head-to-head against some of the top triathletes from across the globe in the 25-29 age group category.

Ironman athletes are, with some justification, regarded as the elite among modern sports putting their bodies through challenges that the vast majority of people would never even contemplate attempting.

Set amid the stunning backdrop of the iconic Red Rocks of south-western Utah, the St George starts off with a less than leisurely1.9km swim across a reservoir.

This will be followed by a spectacular 90km cycle incorporating a signature climb through the majestic Snow Canyon State Park before the final leg of challenge – a 21km road race that will take the triathletes through the heart of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve in temperatures averaging a sweltering 29 degrees Celsius.

Michelle, a primary school teacher who taught at Gaelscoil Thomáis Dáibhís and Niall a fitness instructor who worked at CrossFit in Mallow now both ply their respective trades in Abu Dhabi.

Their Ironman story began as recently as 2019, when they both completed the Ireland Ironman Challenge in Youghal. That in itself was no mean feat considering the completion rate for the race was low due to poor conditions and the fact that Niall had only learned how to swim 10-months earlier.

The duo qualified to represent Ireland in the St George after successfully competing in the Dubai Ironman 70.3 earlier this year, with Niall ranked 114th after completing the male race in four hours and 23 minutes and Michelle ranked 634 in the female section having completed the course in five hours and 41 minutes.

Both are firm believers in the Ironman mantra that ‘anything is possible’ and have spent the last few months in training for the St George, the final triathlon in the World Championship series that is run annually across a number of different countries.

“We are really looking forward to the St George, it promises to be an amazing and unforgettable experience,” said Michelle.

“Although Covid has meant that no friends or family will be able to travel to the US to support us on the ground, we have received lots of messages of support and encouragement from home and people will be able to watch online. We hope this will help ensure the luck of the Irish is on our side,” she added.

To find out more about the St George Ironman 70.3 and how to follow Michelle and Niall’s progress online follow the link at www.ironman.com.