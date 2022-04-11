Mallow’s Marty Morrissey opens up about his final moments with his beloved mother, Peggy

THE Mallow-born RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey has spoken emotionally about the death of his beloved mother Peggy and how he held her in her last moments and told her how much he loved her.

Mrs Morrissey (neé Twomey) who was 94 and originally from Doneraile but had lived in Co Clare for many years, died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision near Miltown Malbay, Co Clare in the early hours of December 7.

Speaking to Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy Mr Morrissey recalled how he had arranged to meet his mother, who had passed her driving test just a few days before the tragedy, at a local hotel during the height of Storm Barra.

“Our house is on the Wild Atlantic Way on top of a hill with no protection and when storm winds move in the roof is high up. So, every time there was a storm we would move,” said Mr Morrissey.

On that particular day he had been working in Dublin and suggested that he drive down to his mother and they would both stay in the Old Ground Hotel until the storm passed.

“I said I’d go back and collect you and she said ‘no, no, I’ll drive’. We agreed we would meet at Inagh, about 10-15 minutes from home and she wasn’t there, unfortunately,” said Mr Morrissey.

“She was driving on a road that she had driven on three or four times a day and she missed a bend and we lost her,” he added.

Mr Morrissey said he went back towards home and came upon the accident.

“It was tough. I told her that I loved her. The fire brigade, ambulance and gardaí were there. I want to say this, they did their best to save my mum. But, I knew what my mother wanted, she had a deep faith – much more than me,” said Mr Morrissey.

“I asked them to say a prayer with me. Once mum had been taken out of the car, we all stood around and said a prayer together,” he added.

Mr Morrissey paid a heartfelt tribute to front-line workers saying it was only when “tragedy comes to your that you realise how brave they are, how kind they are”.

He also thanked the public for their messages of support during the “difficult” few months since the death of his mother, revealed that he still receives between 100-125 mass cards every day.

“I have learned over the past few months of the kindness of people. It was the generosity of the people of Ireland that overwhelmed me and has been overwhelming me since mom died,” said Mr Morrissey.

“It wasn’t just the mass cards that I got, it was the letters. I have read every letter and it was their stories of grief and heartbreak and their words that consoled me. I thought initially I’ll get around to them and write to everybody, I will be doing it for the next three years,” he added.