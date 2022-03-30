Mallow’s James Sugrue tee’d up to join fight against cancer

Mallow pro-golfer James Sugrue, Mercy Hospital Foundation ambassador, at the launch of the Foundation’s 2022 Golf Classic, which will take place at the Fota Island Resort on April 28 & 29. Also pictured are Foundation CEO Paschal McCarthy and volunteer organiser Jack French. Photo: Darragh Kane.

MALLOW pro-golfer James Sugrue has been tee’d-up as an ambassador for the annual Mercy Hospital Golf Classic which will return to Fota Island golf Club next month.

The popular two-day event on April 28 & 29 serves as a vitally important fundraiser for the charity, helping to fund its essential work in helping to fight the scourge of cancer.

Funds raised the event will bring the Foundation closer to building the new Mercy CARE Centre.

The building on Dyke Parade, just a minute’s walk away from both the main Mercy Hospital and the Outpatient Department, will be transformed into a non-clinical facility to provide a quiet and safe place for patients and families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected by a cancer diagnosis.

James Sugrue shot to fame in 2019 after becoming just the eighth Irishman to lift the British Amateur Championship trophy in the competitions long and illustrious 124-year history. The win saw him given exemptions to play in a number of prestigious professional tournaments including the British and US Opens and the Masters at Augusta.

James, who turned professional in 2021, said he was delighted to be able to join forces with the charity in its drive to combat cancer and urged golfers to join him by registering tee-times for the classic.

“Every one of us has been, or knows someone who has been, affected by cancer. By participating in the Mercy Foundation Golf Classic, each team member will be playing their part in the fight against cancer, ensuring that patients at The Mercy receive the best care and support possible during their cancer, journey” said James.

“I am very pleased to lend my support to such a worthy cause that is making a trying time for families that little bit easier,” he added.

The entry fee for the Golf Classic will be €500 per fourball, which will include a post-round meal in the Fota Island clubhouse. Those unable to play can sponsor a tee box for €100 or €250.

Paschal McCarthy, CEO of the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, said one in three people will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage during their lives.

“At the Mercy, we want to ensure that news is told in the most supportive way possible. The specialised cancer centre close to the hospital will provide a quiet safe place for patients and their family to help deal with bad news,” said Mr McCarthy.

He said the initiative was only possible thanks to the Foundation’s sponsors and donors, like the golfers who take part in the annual classic.

“In particular, we would like to thank volunteer organisers Jack French and Brian Dunphy, who tirelessly organise the popular event each year; to James Sugrue for helping spread the word in the fight against cancer and event sponsors the O’Leary Insurance Group, IPB Insurance, MyMortgages.ie and Fota Island Resort,” he added.

To register a team, sponsor a tee, or find out more about getting involved, contact the Mercy Hospital Foundation on 021 4274076 or at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie.