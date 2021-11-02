Mallow’s Brother Colm honoured with prestigious Diaspora award

Brother Colm - “I didn’t come to Iten to find an achievement. In a sense, my biggest satisfaction is the athletes themselves and the people’s lives I have impacted.”

The Irish Ambassador to Kenya, HE Fionnuala Quinlan and multi-Olympic, world champion and 800m world record-holder David Rushida with Brother Colm O’Connell celebrating his nomination for a 2021 Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

The Kenya Irish Society took to social media to congratulate Bro Colm on his award.

THE Mallow-born missionary and internationally acclaimed athletics coach known as the ‘Godfather of Kenyan running’, is to be honoured with one of the most prestigious accolades Ireland can bestow.

Patrician Brother Colm O’Connell has been unveiled as one of the recipients of the 2021 Presidential Distinguished Service Award, which recognises and rewards members of the Irish diaspora who through their contributions have ‘rendered distinguished service to the nation and/or its reputation abroad’.

Established in 2012, the awards are awarded to 11 recipients each year across six categories who, in the words of Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have “been provided a sustained service and commitment to Ireland and Irish communities abroad” and “have been a constant beacon for Ireland and the values that we hold dear”.

Brother Colm, who is being honoured in the ‘Arts, Culture and Sport’ Category, will join the other 10 recipients at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday, December 2, where they will be presented with their awards by President Michael D Higgins.

Born William O’Connell in Caherduggan, outside Mallow, to the late Maurice and Kitty, Br O’Connell went to Patrician National School in Mallow and at the age of 14 joined the Christian Brothers Juniorate In Tullow, Co. Carlow, before obtaining a BA in University College in Galway.

After being professed a brother he taught for two years at the Patrician School in Newbridge, Kildare and in 1976 left Ireland for Kenya taking up a teaching post at St Patrick’s High School in Iten in the Keiyo District of the Rift Valley province.

In a 2012 interview with The Corkman during a visit to his hometown, Bro O’Connell recalled how his vocation and passion in teaching were not his only interests.

“Like most young people growing up in Ireland, I had a great interest in sports, especially hurling and football. I also followed, and had a kind of passive interest in, other sports, including athletics, and gradually became aware of the running and cycling tradition of North Cork in early part of the last century,” said Bro Colm.

“People like Pat O’Callaghan, the Murphy’s of Bells Cross, the Leahy’s of Cregane, Charleville, the Coughlan’s of Kilclusha, Buttevant and others. Like most kids growing up in Ireland in the 1950s, who hadn’t heard of Ronnie Delaney?”

Despite expecting to stay in Iten, a small village situated 8,000 feet above sea level populated by small scale, largely subsistence, peasant farmers for just three months, Bro Colm said he instantly felt at home there.

“For me, coming from a rural farming community in North Cork, it wasn’t, in one sense, such a huge transition. I settled in quite quickly and enjoyed the quiet isolation of this rural area,” said Br Colm.

“Schools were few and far between at the time and St. Patrick’s was the first secondary school in the county. There were some teachers on the staff who inspired and helped me to get involved in the coaching programmes, not that I needed too much encouragement; one couldn’t but get involved,” he added.

As with many athletics trainers in those days, Bro Colm learned his coaching skills “on the job”, by watching how other coached and through trial and error.

“I learned it largely from the athlete and became a keen observer of the sport. This is still an important part of my approach to coaching It wasn’t till some four or five years later that I learned the more formal side of the training, the techniques, tactics, identifying and treating injuries, etc,” said Bro Colm.

From these humble beginnings Bro Colm has gone on to coach more than 25 middle and long distance world champions and five Olympic gold medallists. His first Olympic success came in 1988 when his protégé, 19-year-old Peter Rono won silver in the 1500m at the Athens games. Four year later Rono became the youngest ever 1500m champion, winning gold at the Seoul Olympics.

Other athletes he has worked with include Olympic 3,000m steeplechase gold medals winners Matthew Birr and Brimin Kiputo and multi-Olympic, world champion and 800m world record-holder David Rushida.

Bro O’Connell has also played a key role in the success of female runners, including two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat and former world s800m champions Janeth Jepkosgei and Eunice Sum.

In 2019 he was presented with the World Athletics Coaching Achievement Award by another one of his successful protégées, three-time world champion and former 800m world record holder Wilson Kipketer, at the annual World Athletics gala in Monaco.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Bro Colm said it was a “tremendous honour” to be one of the 2021 Presidential Distinguished Service Award winners.

“It’s incredible and unbelievable that I should be selected. I wonder sometimes how somebody who lives in a remote village in Kenya can be singled out. It’s a tremendous honour and very, very special,” said Bro Colm.

He said the coaching of Kenyan athletes, identifying and nurturing young talent, had been very much part of his aim right from the start.

“I think that’s one area I really came very far in. The success at the top level came as a progression from the young people that I was coaching. Maybe one of the most satisfactory things was the development of the women athletes in my group. That is something that I’m very proud of,” said Bro Colm.

“I would like to think that, as a person working in Kenya, I had an impact on young people’s lives through athletics – using it to add value to young people’s lives, to give them a future, hope and values,” he added.

Now in his early 70s, Bro Colm said he has found a comfortable balance between embracing his life in Iten, where he even has a road named in his honour him, and maintaining his Irish roots.

“I’ve always felt part of my Irish community. I think that has been a strength to me because there is strength in diversity. I’ve always felt very encouraged by the support I’ve been given by my family and community in Ireland. And of course, I had a very high level of integration into the Kenyan community,” said Bro Colm.

“I have been recognized locally, and I appreciate that. But I didn’t come to Iten to find an achievement. In a sense, my biggest satisfaction is the athletes themselves and the people’s lives I have impacted.”