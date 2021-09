There will be walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations available at Mallow GAA Club this Sunday - but only from 9.15am to 10.15am.

There will also be walk-in clinics at Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Friday 5-8pm, and City Hall, Sunday 1-4pm, as well as Clonakilty and Bantry.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at these walk-in clinics