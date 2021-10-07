Mallow Town Hall arts centre project to go ahead, Council decides

Internal view of the town hall when it's developed into an arts centre.

Architectural drawing of how the building will look from the rear.

A MEMORY from twenty years ago of a newspaper cutting about the possiblity of an arts centre being developed in Mallow was recalled by a county councillor as he, along with colleagues, gave their blessing to a proposal for the development at the latest meeting of the local authority.

The multi-million euro project will see the North Cork town enhanced by the addition of a regional hub for the arts.

Cllr Gerard Murphy recalled the newspaper cutting as the Council considered the Chief Executive’s report on the redevelopment of the Town Hall site.

During the most recent County Council meeting last wek, the Chief Executive, Tim Lucey, outlined the aim of the Council “to completely refurbish, extend and transform the Town Hall into a modern, accessible and environmentally-friendly building that will expand the cultural infrastructure of the region and its surrounds.”

The proposed project involves the remaking of Mallow Town Hall to accommodate a number of diverse public uses including a 200 seat theatre/ auditorium to be inserted in the existing hall to the rear, a ground floor studio space for rehearsals, community gatherings and devising work, a box-office, administrative and staff offices, backstage and technical facilities,and a gallery,

The refurbished building would also incorporate a tourist information office, a cafe bar/ function room and flexible, publicly accessible office accommodation suitable for remote working. The project is also envisaged to improve the public realm and connectivity.

The plans for the building have been complicated by the fact that it is a protected structure that is regarded as important in the region for social and architectural as well as cultural reasons.

The Town Hall’s predecessor had been built in 1908 and had been destroyed by British Crown Forces during the War of Independence in reprisal for an IRA raid on an army barracks. The current building was built in 1930.

Cllr Murphy proposed the adoption of the report presented to the Council by the Chief Executive.

“Having seen the newspaper cutting twenty years ago, it’s wonderful to see it get the go ahead now,” said Cllr Murphy.