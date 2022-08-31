Mallow to host Cork launch of annual Green Ribbon campaign

People are encouraged to wear the distinctive green ribbons throughout September in a bid to spark a conversation mental health and help bring an end to the stigma surrounding the issue.

For the first time in its 10-year history, the Cork launch of the annual SeeChange Green Ribbon campaign will take place outside of the city – with Mallow being chosen as the location for the event.

The launch of the month-long campaign, which encourages people to wear the distinctive green ribbon as a visible sign of their support to end the stigma surrounding mental health, will take place next Tuesday at 11am in the Hibernian Hotel.

A partnership funded by the HSE National Office of Suicide Prevention, SeeChange is comprised of more than 100 Irish organisations and 60 ambassadors who work together to open positive conversations about mental health problems and bring an end to stigma and discrimination.

SeeChange team leader Barbara Brennan will host the Mallow launch, which will be addressed by a number of guest speakers including County Mayor Cllr Danny Collins, Sue Baker of the Global Anti-Stigma Alliance and other representatives from SeeChange affiliated organisations.

Ms Brennan said that throughout September SeeChange will host a series of events across the country and run social media campaigns aimed at supporting workplaces, organisations and the general public to start having an ‘open and honest conversations about mental health’.

“The theme for Green Ribbon 2022 is shame and our key message this year is that there is no shame in having a mental health difficulty,” said Ms Brennan.

Read More

“The campaign aims to speak a national conversation about mental health and explore what shame is, how shame presents itself and how shame impacts people with mental health difficulties,” she added.

Throughout September free green ribbon will be available to pick up at outlets including participating Boots Stores, Iarnród Éireann stations, AIB branches and Eir stores.

They can also be ordered online at www.seechange.ie, where full details of the various events taking place during Green Ribbon month are also available.

Mallow Chamber president Sharon Cregg said green ribbons will also be available to collect at many local retail outlets.

“The Chamber along with Martin Ryan, resource officer for suicide prevention with the HSE, took the lead in helping to organise the Green Ribbon Cork launch and the Chamber is honoured that it is taking place in Mallow this year,” said Ms Cregg.

She said it dovetails nicely with ‘Together in the Castle’ a mental health awareness event taking place in the grounds of Mallow Castle from 1pm-5pm on Sunday, September 11.

A joint venture between the HSE, Mallow Chamber, Cork County Council and mental health organisations Shine and Sea Change, it will feature a diverse range of entertainment, recreational activities, workshops and information stands, all of which will be provided by local community groups and other relevant organisations.

Martin Ryan said up to 50 local services will be attending the event, including Headline, the Samaritans, the Mallow-based North Cork Social Prescribing group and ‘Da Silly Heads’, a group that delivers workshops on mental health to corporates and third level institutions.

“There will be something useful for everybody to get engaged, or to understand where to seek help,” said Mr Ryan.

“We really want to promote the concepts of hope and recovery within our own communities and to remind people that there are huge benefits to our overall well-being by keeping physically and mentally healthy – with many supports available to help us to do just that,” he added.