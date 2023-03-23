Mallow supermarket encourages customers to recycle at new in-store reverse vending machine

Staff members Sonia O'Callaghan and Tracy Doody with Donal O’Mahony Store owner Pictured at O’Mahony’s Centra Mallowr, as they are showcasing the new Reverse Vending Machine installed in the store. Ahead of the introduction of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme in 2024, the store is among four Centra stores and seven SuperValu stores nationwide leading the way in offering a reverse vending machine trial to its customers. Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Dano’s Centra in Mallow is encouraging customers to help the environment and raise funds for Mallow GAA Club by availing of its new in-store reverse vending machine.

Ahead of the introduction of Ireland’s Deposit Return Scheme in 2024, Dano’s Centra Mallow is among four Centra stores and seven SuperValu stores nationwide leading the way in offering a reverse vending machine trial to its customers. The trial began in Dano’s Centra in February and will run until the end of March.

For the duration of the trial, Dano’s Centra Mallow is incentivising customer usage by donating €200 to Mallow GAA Club for every 1,000 containers recycled at the reverse vending machine in-store. The max donation is €1,000 per month, therefore a €2,000 total donation by the end of March is possible.

Products accepted in the scheme are:

• Beverage PET plastic bottles and aluminum cans between 150ml and 3 litres.

Products excluded from the scheme are:

• Bottles and containers for dairy-based products i.e. milk, yoghurt etc.

• All household plastics and food aluminium cans.

The store is installed with a reverse vending machine which is capable of taking in 639,000 beverage containers annually.

Speaking the about the machine, store owner Donal O’Mahony said: “At Dano’s Centra we are committed to playing our part to reduce our impact on the environment. We are continuously making positive changes to give customers the chance to shop more sustainably and in turn help us build more sustainable communities.

“We are delighted that we are giving our customers easy access to a reverse vending machine ahead of a Deposit Return Scheme being introduced nationally next year. The trial will empower customers to increase their recycling in a practical way and reduce their carbon footprint, as well as enhancing instore customer experience.”

Dano’s Centra Mallow has also introduced a number of sustainability measures which have contributed to an in-store carbon footprint reduction of 45% and combined energy savings to power 24 homes annually. These measures include: the installation of LED lighting which uses 60% less energy than standard bulbs, the installation of solar panels and upgraded refrigeration that run on environmentally friendly gases and implementing digital price labels which save 2,800 sheets of paper annually.

The store also has an extensive plant-based offering, as well as dairy-free and organic options and supporting local producers Richard’s Organics and Annabella Farm.