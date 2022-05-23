Mallow students buzzing after scooping top biodiversity award

Conan O’Sullivan, Jack O’Hanlon and Rían O’ Reilly members of the ‘Bee Brilliant, Boost Diversity!’ project team from the Patrician Academy in Mallow that were the overall senior category winners in the 2022 Young Environmentalists Awards. Photo: Gerard McCarthy.

A TEAM of young climate conscious students from the Patrician Academy in Mallow has scooped a prestigious double in a national competition aimed at raising awareness of the threats posed to our fragile eco-systems.

In addition to winning the Senior Biodiversity category in the 2022 Young Environmentalists Awards the teams ‘Bee Brilliant, Boost Diversity!’ beat off opposition from dozens of schools from across the country to win overall Senior award.

The ECO-UNESCO coordinated initiative recognises and rewards young people aged 10-18 who have taken environmental action in their school or community and come up with creative solutions to solve pressing environmental issues.

With the help of teachers, guest speakers and fellow students, the Patrician Academy team early this year organised an awareness week at the school, using the plight of the humble bumble bee to highlight the importance of biodiversity.

Events during the week included a talk on ‘Biodiversity and Global Goals’ delivered by John Casey of Teagasc and a talk on Apis Bees delivered by Richard Weedle & Dr Padraig Whelan of the Apis Project, which uses technology to monitor the behaviour of honey bees. Other events included quizzes, film presentations, French classes on bees, a poster competition and a clean-up in Mallow town.

Dr Whelan, who is the Apis Projects, co-founder and chief science officer, also offered tips and advice to the team on the creation of their ‘maintenance free’ biodiversity garden on the school campus.

Underlining the ‘Bee Brilliant, Boost Diversity!’ message, the team also created a Bee sculpture for the garden make of recycled plastic and other up-cycled materials on a metal frame.

Two other teams from the North Cork region also won awards in this year’s competitions.

The ‘Local to Global’ team from Millstreet Community School won a special award for their project that asked how big was Ireland’s PFAS (man-made chemicals) problem and what are the solutions to it.

A team from Davis College in Mallow won the Junior Eco-Health and & Well Being category with their project entitled ‘A Sustainable Life With My Canine Friend’.