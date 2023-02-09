Mallow site deemed unsuitable for modular homes to house Ukrainian refugees

Chief among the concerns of protestors who had gathered at the entrance to the site was that no public consultation process had taken place before site investigation works commenced.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed that a Cork County Council owned site at Carhookeal in Mallow will not be used for modular homes to house Ukrainian refugee families.

The OPW confirmed to The Corkman that factors including the steep gradient of the site and utility constraints had made the site “uneconomic to develop.”

Late last month angry protesters began gathering outside of the site after diggers moved into commence preliminary works to assess the sites suitability for the proposed modular homes.

A key bone of contention being that local residents had not been consulted about the proposal prior to the commencement of site investigation works.

Local Fine Gael county councillor Tony O’Shea said local representatives only became aware of the issue themselves just before Christmas after receiving an email saying Cork County Council had been asked by the OPW to identify a suitable site in Mallow for modular homes. for Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr O’Shea said he would have expected a briefing from OPW officials prior to any site works starting so that councillors could then inform the public about what was happening.

“The bottom line here is that this has been rolled out the wrong way by the OPW, they jumped gun,” said Cllr O’Shea.

Councillors were subsequently given a full briefing on the issue during a meeting with officials from the OPW and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

“We had plenty of questions for the officials, in particular the manner in which the scheme had been rolled out, putting local public representatives in the position where we had no answers to the many questions posed by people to us,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“Chief among these was why there had been no public consultation process before the contractors had moved in on site. Officials apologised for putting us in this position before providing us with a fuller picture,” he added.

Responding to concerns aired by some local residents that the homes, should they go ahead, might be allocated to undocumented migrants, Cllr O’Shea said officials had confirmed this would not be the case.

“The officials were very specific in that the homes, would only be allocated to families arriving in Ireland fleeing from the war in Ukraine,” said Cllr O’Shea.

During the February meeting of the council’s Kanturk/Mallow district committee councillors heard the site investigation works had been completed and the issue was in the hands of quantity surveyors from the Department of Housing.

“I was told they would know sometime this week if the site is suitable for modular homes and would inform public representatives of their findings,” said Cllr O’Shea.

He said there were some ‘red flags’ relating to the gradient of the site that may deem it unsuitable for modular homes.

In a statement issued to the The Corkman on Thursday the OPW confirmed that was indeed the case.

The statement said that as part of the Government’s plan to provide 700 homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine “a number of sites have been identified around the country for possible development”.

“As part of the process, site investigation works were carried out on all potential sites to assess their viability for the programme,” read the statement.

“A site at Mallow identified for this purpose has now been investigated and resulting findings, coupled with the steeply sloping site and utility constraints, has made the site uneconomic to develop. As a result of these findings rapid build homes will not now be placed on this site,” it concluded.

Cllr O’Shea said he was relieved the situation had been resolved.

“This is the right decision given the manner in which the whole issue was handled from day one,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“It is also the correct decision given the concerns of local residents,” he added.

While Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) agreed the issue had been badly handled from the start, he said he was not too surprised at the eventual outcome.

“It was always going to be a short bet that the site would be suitable for modular homes because of the gradient,” said Cllr Kennedy.

“The future of the site now rests with Cork County Council. However, I would point out that the authority does not have the finances needed to develop it for housing at its disposal,” he added.