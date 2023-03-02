Mallow set for a pop-up Gaeltacht

Sheila Fitzgerald and Mike Sheehan are looking forward to performing at O’Keeffe’s Bar in Mallow on Friday night, March 10th in conjunction with the Mallow Arts Festival St. Patrick’s festivities.

IN the lead up to St Patrick’s Day, and as part of the national Seachtain Na Gaeilge celebrations, Mallow Arts Collective will hold a pop-up Gaeltacht in O’Keeffe’s Bar, Main Street, Mallow on Friday night, March 10th.

Everybody is invited along to this fun night. If you make use of your cúpla focal when ordering your drink then you will get a free ticket for a raffle with some great prizes.

There will also be a free bilingual table quiz with more prizes and also some other spot prizes on the night.

Proceedings will get under way at 8.30pm and from 10.30pm onwards there will be music and song from the Sliabh Luachra area performed by well known musicians Sheila Fitzgerald and Mike Sheehan,

Beidh fáilte roimh gach éinne - bigí ann.

Meanwhile, the Mallow St Patrick’s Day parade committee is inviting individuals and groups from the area to play a part in the celebrations.

The parade will take place on Friday, March 17, with participants assembling on the Park Road at 2pm before heading into the town centre.

Committee chair Cllr Gearóid Murphy has invited schools, voluntary and community organisations, sports clubs and theatrical and youth groups to take part in the annual extravaganza.

“The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Team Green is the Green Theme’, which was carried over from the 2020 parade that was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic,” said Cllr Murphy.

“We believe it offers endless possibilities for participants to express their own visions for St Patrick’s Day,” he added

Cllr Murphy requested that any group wishing to take part in the parade contact him by phone on 087 660 2868 or email at g.murphy.bl@hotmail.com or committee secretary Mary O’Brien on 086 323 3779 or email at naionratd@gmail.com as soon as possible.

“We are also seeking volunteers for stewarding at the parade and would also ask anyone interested to make contact,” added Cllr Murphy.