Mallow service station refusal appealed

An aerial overview of the site location for the proposed service station.

THE decision by Cork County Council planners to refuse planning permission for a new service station on the outskirts of Mallow town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In May, Kildare-based Sirio Investments Limited lodged an application for the facility on the site of a former Esso station just off the N20 in the townlands of Kilknockan and Lackanalooha, in the vicinity of the Beecher St Roundabout.

It made provision for single-story forecourt building incorporating a shop and restaurant with drive-through facilities, a six-pump island and ancillary works.

A new access road was proposed onto the L-92004-0 minor route, with improvement works to the existing site entrance, including the provision of a turning lane onto the busy N20.

A number of observations were lodged with planners in favour of the development on the vacant site, which was variously described as an “eyesore” and an “ugly blot on the road”.

However, a submission lodged on behalf of Maxol Ltd raised various issues among them that the scale of the development could impact negatively on existing delicatessens and fast-food outlets in Mallow town.

An observation lodged by the N/M20 Project Office pointed out that the proposed development fell within the study of the scheme.

“Therefore, this application is deemed to be premature at this point in time,” it read.

In their ruling, Council planners wrote that the proposed development was located in the study area of the N/M20 road improvement scheme and the study route corridor options for the N72/N73 Mallow Relief Road.

It said it was an objective of the County Development plan to support and provide for improvements to the national road network, including reserving corridors for proposed routes free of inappropriate development so as not to compromise future road programmes.

In light of this and the spatial planning guidelines, “the proposed development is deemed to be premature” pending the determination of the N/M20 road layout and could prejudice plans for the delivery of the Mallow Relief Road.

“Therefore [it] conflicts with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” they wrote.

Officials further ruled that the development would be contrary to planning guidelines that seek to “avoid attracting short local trips or to permit a service area becoming a destination for local customers”, adding the development was also likely to “draw trade from the town core and compromise the viability of Mallow town”.

In their submission to the appeals board, consultants McCutcheon Hally, acting on behalf of Sirio, responded to the grounds for refusal, adding that it was “disappointing” that Cork County Council had not offered the applicant the opportunity to respond to certain technical issues before making their ruling.

Their grounds for appeal also included that the spatial planning and National Roads guidelines did not apply to the development as it did not fall within a 50km/h zone, and it was their contention that it would not draw trade from Mallow town centre or compromise its vitality.

It further argued that the announcement of a preferred option for the N/M20 later this year would “address the issues of prematurity and therefore enable a decision to be made on the application”.

In relation to the Mallow Relief Road project, the submission pointed out the recently published preferred route option for the road did not encroach on the application site and that the proposed development did not interfere with the active travel element of the project.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision on the appeal on or before December 13.