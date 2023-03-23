Mallow renewing ties with twin town Treguier in Brittany

Treguier is described as medieval city of character.

The Mallow Treguier Twinning Committee has had a number of meetings this year after three years of inactivity due to the Covid restrictions.

The committee have planned not one but two visits to their twinned town this year. The first visit will take place over the Easter holidays and the second visit will take place on the third weekend in May which will coincide with the festival of St. Yves held in Treguier each year. This is a popular and colourful event with lawyers and judges from all over the world attending.

St Yves is the patron saint of lawyers and abandoned children. Treguier is the resting place of St. Yves.

Over the 33 years of twinning, the people of Mallow have formed lifelong friendships with families in Treguier. This has had beneficial effects for both towns.

Over the years there has also been a worthwhile and positive exchange of students between our secondary schools. Both towns have had many musical exchange visits.

This year Treguier celebrated St. Patrick’s Weekend with Irish music, Guinness and food at a local bar on Sunday, March. 19.

The Committee hope to have a return visit from friends in October or Easter next year. Further updates will follow.

Should anyone be interested in visiting Mallow’s twin town or hosting Brittany families you can phone 087 245 9015.