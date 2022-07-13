Mallow premises feature on new Dog-house derelict property website

A NEW website aimed at recording and showcasing the profliferation of derelict and vacant buildings across Ireland features a number of premises in Mallow and throughout County Cork.

The aim of the website, www.dog-house.ie, is not to name and shame owners of such buildings - rather it seeks to give those who are looking to buy property for a place to live or do business to express an interest in purchasing such a property with the possibility that these houses would be sold and reclaimed for use.

James McGauran of dog-house.ie said the site was about making dereliction visible and giving people a place to search their town and see what was around.

“I don’t think I’ve solved the dereliction crisis with a web application but I think this will help activists raise awareness,” said Mr McGauran in an interview at the weekend.

A number of properties on Mallow’s main thoroughfare feature on the website and the indications are that there are people out there who would be interested in acquiring these properties with the potential to restore them to use once again.

Kiskeam man Frank O’Connor who, along with his partner, Jude Sherry, has been highlighting derelict properties around Cork and throughout the country under the hashtags #DerelictCork and #DerelictIreland, welcomed the new initiative.

“Just over 2 years in & the movement to end #DerelictIreland grows & grows with more & more people calling for homes, places to play & create & not this ridiculous waste,” he tweeted.

“@doghouse_homes is another big step forward.”

Mr. O’Connor and his partner, who run a development agency, Anois, in Cork City, will be speaking at Ireland’s first conference to focus on dereliction. The conference will be held in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

A project in that town has succeeded in rescuing a lane of derelict properties from dereliction.

At the most recent meeting of Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council, the Municipal District Officer, Matthew Farrell disclosed that the authority was focusing on 56 local properties which were either vacant or derelict.

A new scheme will be announced this week as part of the Government’s Croí Cónaithe initiative. The scheme, which was first disclosed in The Corkman in May when Minister Darragh O’Brien spoke with our reporter at the opening of a housing development in Macroom, promises grant aid of €30,000 to first time buyers to purchase and restore vacant properties in cities, towns and villages around the country.