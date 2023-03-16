Mallow on the look out for snakes during St. Patrick’s Day festivities

The Mallow Daffodil Committee ready for action at their Coffee Morning last Friday at Herlihy Centra. Photos...Eugene Cosgrove

Time For A Chat: Noreen McCormick and Ann Forde (The Lady Of Spa Glen) catching up on the news at the Coffeee Morning last Friday.

Pictured at the Mallow Arts Pop Up Gaeltacht Night at O'Keeffe's Bar on Friday night were Nancy McGrath, Clionadh Bryan and Nora Holland.

Mike the Mamba has started his journey around the town.

Mallow Arts are indebted to all of the business owners who make window space available for this project which involves local children from all of all schools.

Children can collect sheets from the Library which they colour in and these sheets then go to increasing Mike’s length. Mike stretched to 702 feet last year and they are hoping to surpass that this year.

When a child colours in a sheet, they will put their name on the back of the sheet and give a guess as to the eventual length of Mike. There will be prizes for those who guess closest to the final length. Special thanks to the Library staff for their help with this project.

Mallow Arts Collective are also collaborating with C.D.Y.S. in constructing a giant snake which should be one of the major attractions in this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. Local teenagers are working under the direction of Sharon Doody and Francesca Castellano on the construction of the snake and Maureen Flynn is the co-ordinator of both of these projects.

Meanwhile, Mallow Scribes members are putting plans in place to celebrate World Poetry Day later in the month and, of course, work has already begun on Mallow Arts Festival which takes place from July 26 to 30.

Regina Glynn Cycle

This year’s Hospice cycle goes from Prague to Vienna and is approximately 550km, taking place from Monday, July 3 to Friday July 7. Regina Glynn of the Patrician Academy is now training for the cycle.

Over the years Regina has collected over €24,000 for the Hospice with her many cycles.

The Hospice welcomes cyclists of varying levels and offers alternative routes on many days and will support you throughout the trip. They also have space for a limited number of electric powered bikes, please check with them on availability. Advanced cyclists have the option to take on extra climbs most days, whilst the rest of the group continue on the standard route. Please contact them if you would like details of the detour climbs for this trip.

For information on the cycle contact the Irish Hospice Foundation Morrison Chambers, 32 Nassau Street, Dublin 2, D02 YE06 hospicefoundation.ie info@hospicefoundation.ie IHFCycle2023.

50 Year Class Reunion

FORMER students from the 1973 Leaving Cert Class at the Patrician Academy are currently organising a 50th year reunion in Mallow on September 15.

The event will be held in Keplers Cellar Bar in Mallow commencing at 5pm. The group also hope to get a tour of the newly built school on the day.

Gerard Neville, Kevin Healy and John Kelly are to the forefront in organising the Reunion and they hope to get in contact with former colleagues who may be living in any part of the world today.

For further information please contact Gerard on ger.neville@gmail.com, Kevin at kevinhealy691@gmail.com or John at johnkelly55@hotmail.com or 086 322 6500.