Mallow now the worst LEA in the country for COVID infections

Mallow LEA has the highest rate of COVID incidence in the country

MALLOW Local Electoral Area now tops the nationwide chart for its COVID infection rate even though the actual number of reported cases has dropped since last week.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate of 898.6 per 100k of the population is now significantly ahead of the national average rate, which is 372.1 per 100k of the population.

The next highest rate of Covid in Cork is in Kanturk LEA with 119 cases over the 14 day period and an incidence Rate of 477.2 The population of Kanturk LEA is 24,935.

In Macroom, which has a population of 36,844, the current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 238.8 is up from 198.1 and the case count is 88, up from 73.

Fermoy, with a population of 36,406, the LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 285.7 per 100k of the population a significant decline from last week when it was 318.6. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 104 down from 116 last week.

In Cork City, the picture in general is of a virus which is still spreading and infecting people. In Cork city, North East LEA the current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 279.8 per 100k of the population, up from 260.9 and the total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 118 up from 110.

Cork City South Central LEA saw a jump in the 14-Day Incidence Rate from 279.3 per 100k of the population to 222.4. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 108, up from 86.

Cork City North West LEA, where the population is estimated at 40,186, reported 108 cases, down from 115 and the current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 268.8 per 100k of the population down from 272.1.

Cork City South East LEA saw a drop in cases from 104 to 100 with the incidence rate now 233.7 instead of 243.1 The population of Cork city South East LEA is 42,782.

Skibbereen - West Cork LEA had a jump in cases from 69 to 74 with the incidence rate rising to 227.9 from 244,4 The population of Skibbereen - West Cork LEA is 30,281.

Carrigaline LEA, with an estimated population of 35,141, continued to record a case decline with 74 reported this week compared to 81 last week, which was also a decline.

The current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 210.6 down from 230.5.

The population of Carrigaline LEA is 35,141. Bantry - West Cork LEA experienced a rise in cases with 44 reported this week compared to 27 last week. The current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 196.2 up from 120.4.

The population of Bantry - West Cork LEA is 22,424. Bandon - Kinsale LEA had a sharp drop in cases with just 52 reported this week compared to 86 in the last 14-day cycle. The current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 139.5 down from 230.8 The population of Bandon - Kinsale LEA is 37,269.

Midleton LEA currently has the lowest 14-Day Incidence Rate of 136.4 down from 149.6 with 62 cases this week and 68 in the last 14 day period.

The population of Midleton LEA is 45,441.