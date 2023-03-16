Mallow is blooming ready for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade chairman Cllr Gearoid Murphy said preparations for the Mallow St. Patrick’s Day Parade have reached their final stage this week and there has been a huge response and interest in participating from local community groups.

This year’s theme is ‘Team Green is the Green Theme’ and offers endless possibilities for groups to express their own vision for St. Patrick’s Day.

The parade will take place on the Main Street of Mallow at 2:30 pm, with parade assembly at 2pm on the Park Road. This year will see a return of the traditional reviewing stand and the MC for the day will be well-known local broadcaster and journalist Eugene Cosgrove.

Pre-parade entertainment will be provided by Cuisle Avondhu and local singer Sheila Fitzgerald.

On Monday, the Mallow St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee held a special meeting to honour the many years of contribution by former Committee Chair Noel O’Connor. The meeting was attended by Noel and his family and a special piece of slate artwork was presented to Noel by Committee Secretary Mary O’Brien, who for many years worked alongside Noel to deliver St. Patrick’s Day parades to the community in Mallow.

Speaking after the meeting, Committee Chair Cllr. Gearóid Murphy said: “I would like to thank the whole Committee for their tireless work on the parade this year, as well as Cork County Council, local businesses, local community groups and all volunteers for their support and participation.

“There has been huge interest from participants this year and I am really looking forward to seeing the parade. We are still actively looking for volunteers to act as stewards on the day, so I would ask anyone interested to contact me at 0876602868 / g.murphy.bl@hotmail.com.

“There will be a safety briefing before the parade at 1 pm in the Tudor Room of the Hibernian Hotel for all volunteers.”