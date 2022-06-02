Cork

Mallow Home and Garden Festival lives up to great comeback billing

Thousands travel to festival in sunshine drenched Cork Racecourse 

Maurice O' Riordan of O' Riordan Sheds &amp; Roofing Products, Charleville, was assisted by his daughter Eimear and his nieces Aoife and Niamh Cafferkey, Dononghmore, over the weekend of the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival. Expand
Mary Condon, Dylan Condon and Linda O' Donovan, Rathcoole, were at the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival. Expand
Conor O' Driscoll of Hyde Irish Whisky, Bandon, reported brisk trading at the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival. Expand
Liz O' Riordan, Newmarket, Noreen Lane, Millstreet and Emma and James O' Donoghue, Millstreet, enjoying the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival. Expand
Bina O' Connor, Liscarroll and Peig O' Keeffe, Kanturk, pictured at the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival. Expand
Three Peas in a Pod; Mitchelstown Dachshunds Tat, Slinky and Buzz were at the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival with their owners John, Aisling and Marie Lineen. Expand
Thousands of people visited the vibrant Show Gardens at the Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival over the weekend. Expand
Mallow Home &amp; Garden Festival was a resounding success as crowds flocked to the event over the three days. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald. Expand

Maurice O' Riordan of O' Riordan Sheds & Roofing Products, Charleville, was assisted by his daughter Eimear and his nieces Aoife and Niamh Cafferkey, Dononghmore, over the weekend of the Mallow Home & Garden Festival.

Sheila Fitzgerald

An event labelled ‘the great comeback’ by organisers certainly lived up to expectations last weekend when record numbers flocked to the Mallow Home & Garden Festival at Cork Racecourse, Mallow, over a three day period.

Gardaí and festival staff had a busy time directing traffic and organising parking with vehicles filling car parks and lining both sides of the road for quite a distance on both approaches to Cork Racecourse.

As the event returned after a two year absence, festival goers were in great form, revelling in a sense of freedom after the many lock-downs, enjoying the wonderful May sunshine and dressed to impress in fabulous summer fashions while they browsed around the show-grounds which had been transformed into a haven for gardeners as well as home and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Over 150 exhibitors covering a comprehensive range of home improvements, self-build and DIY, garden design advice and local artisan food producers ensured there was something of interest for all tastes.

Seminars and discussions on the latest energy trends, flower and plant demonstrations, as well as live cooking demos were all on the menu and vintage lovers were treated to a fabulous display of stately old vehicles courtesy of Duhallow Vintage Club.

Needless to say, the hugely popular pet show was back on the festival programme and many of the doggies vied with their owners in the fashion stakes too!

The Pet Show is a lovely family event for Ireland’s growing pet-loving community, families with pets, those looking to adopt a family pet.

At the end of each of the three days, tired and happy shoppers made their way to their cars loaded down with flowers, plants, garden ornaments, pet accessories and lots of products from the many health and well-being stalls at the Festival.

Suffice to say, ‘the great comeback’ could be deemed an outstanding success.
 

