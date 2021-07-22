Mallow gardaí investigating after fruit vendor threatened by man with knife

GARDAÍ in Mallow have launched an investigation following an attempted armed robbery on the main N20 road close to the town last Sunday afternoon.

At around 4.30pm a fruit vendor situated by the side of the northbound stretch of the busy road at Quartertown Upper was approached by a male who threatened them with a knife and attempted to steal a sum of cash from the vendor.

The suspect fled the scene in a grey/silver coloured Ford Mondeo saloon car in the direction of the Annabella Roundabout. Some time later the car in question was located in Buttevant, seized by Gardaí and subsequently underwent a thorough technical examination.

A Garda spokesperson said they are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident taking place at Quartertown Upper to come forward.

“We are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling along the N20 between Cork City and Mallow between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Sunday afternoon and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to Gardaí,” said the spokesperson.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have information on the grey/silver Mondeo that was recovered in Buttevant to come forward,” they added.

Anyone who may be able to assist Gardaí in their ongoing investigation is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.