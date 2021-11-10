Mallow Field Club to launch its 39th journal

HISTORIAN and RTÉ broadcaster Myles Dungan will launch the 39th volume of the Mallow Field Club’s popular annual Journal via Zoom on Friday December 8 at 8pm.

The Journal, which has been published each year since 1983, once again contains a plethora of fascinating articles and photographs relating to Mallow and surrounding areas.

Established in 1952, The Mallow Field Club took its rather unusual name from a wider Naturalists Field Club movement that had the general aim of promoting interest among the public in all branches of history and natural history.

Mallow Field Club chair Colman Rutherford explained that initially, the club held lectures and field-trips focussing on the varied flora and fauna around the region, while also taking an interest in archaeology and other historical events.

“Over the years the birds and flowers have been displaced by all aspects of human endeavour in Mallow and the wider district,” said Mr Rutherford.

He said the clubs interests are not just confined to Mallow, something that is readily evident through the geographical scope of the pieces within each journal that over the years have covered other areas of North Cork.

This year’s volume typifies this, incorporating articles as varied as ‘The Doneraile Lady Freemason’, ‘Castletownroche in the Early 20th Century’ and a piece about William Burgess from Newtwopothouse entitled ‘A Republican in the Spanish Civil War’.

As one might expect there are plenty of pieces related to Mallow including the killing of two brothers in the town in 1921, the second part of a piece about William O’Brien ‘ The Forgotten Son of Mallow’ and a map of a guided walk around the town highlighting more than 50 places of interest.

“Another wonderful feature of the Field Club Journal is the involvement of the diaspora both as contributors and subjects,” said Mr Rutherford.

People interested in attending the virtual Journal launch, which will incorporate a lecture by Myles Dungan entitled ‘What did you do in the War Grandad?’ can join the clubs mailing list by sending their name and email address to mallowlectures@gmail.com.

Following the launch the Journal will be available in Philip’s, Eason’s, Katie’s and O’Keeffe Newsagents, Mallow.