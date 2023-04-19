Mallow festival in honour of Mexican pilot Ocana takes off this Friday

Ocana Fest is a festival which marks the fortieth anniversary of a forced landing by Mexican pilot, Captain Ruben Ocana, on Mallow Racecourse.

Four decades on, the arrival the jet and the ensuing love affair between Captain Ocana and town of Mallow, which lasted until his passing in at the age of 81 in 2009, is to be celebrated in the aptly named Ocana Fest taking place in Mallow this week.

Ocana Fest, which will run over two-days this Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, will see a number of Mexican and aviation themed events taking place across the town.

The festival will kick off on Friday with a seven-race flat card at the Cork Racecourse, Mallow which will be opened by members of Captain Ocana’s family.

After the racing they will spread Captain Ocana’s ashes and open a Mexican orange blossom bed at the venue.

This will be followed by a spectacular air show, with a performance by the Mallow Centre Stage School rounding off events at the racecourse.

Day one will round off with festivities in Mallow town, including Mexican themed food at local restaurants, a fancy dress competition and live on-street music with local musicians and the San Patricio Mariachi band and music in Ocana’s bar & restaurant and other venues.

Day two will include a children’s Mexican themed workshop in Mallow Library, a model airplane display and drone racing, a talk by the Ocana family and the screening of a film shot by local enthusiast Alan Wilson which includes an interview with the late Capt Ocana and footage of him taking off from the racecourse.

Ocana Fest will draw to a close with on-street music and entertainment in local bars and restaurants.

A full schedule of festival events and updates is available at the Ocana Fest on their Facebook and Instagram pages.