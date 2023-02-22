Mallow favourite Johnny Bongo’s hosts night for earthquake victims

Johnny Bongos Night For Earthquake Victims

Please join the talented and popular Mallow musician Johnny Bongos and friends for music and singing in aid of Syria-Turkey Earthquake Crisis which will be held in Ocana’s Bar on Friday, February 24 commencing at 9pm. Johnny promises to have an entertaining night and all proceeds will go to Trocaire.

Gusts Tammis Nagle Tractor Run

A Tractor run in memory of Gusts Tammis Nagle will take place on Sunday, February 26 at Mallow GAA Headquarters at Carrigoon.

Registration of vehicles will take place from 12noon on the day. The event is a fund raiser for Pieta House and strong local financial support has already been received.

The tractor run will then proceed through Newtwopothouse, Ballyclough and through Mallow town. Please support.

The Grinders

In recent weeks a lady with the single name of Rachel has been seeking family relations on the Mallow In The Past and Mallow Noticeboard public Facebook pages.

The enquiries relate to Central Cinema owner Eddie O’Donovan who, she believes, was her granduncle, her grandmother’s brother.

Known as The Grinder, both Eddie and his sisters are deceased many years. Rachel’s search for family ancestory has been on going for almost 50 years. The information required includes the time of death, where buried or any possible relations still alive. Rachel says she has plenty of information up to 1930 but it becomes sketchy from there onwards. Any information would be appreciated at 086 850 5684.

World Day Of Prayer

The annual worldwide and interdenominational ‘World Day of Prayer’ will, as usual, be celebrated in Doneraile on Friday March 3 at 8.15pm in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland.

The very well known Sr. Nuala, a member of the Mercy Order based in Mallow, will give the Meditation.

A collection will be taken up and forwarded to World Day of Prayer, Ireland, who last year gave substantial four figure donations to The Red Cross, Christian Aid and UNICEF for relief in areas of great need worldwide, in addition to supporting local charities. All are welcome.

A different participating country writes the service each year, and it has been prepared by the Taiwan committee for 2023.

Mallow Town Darts results

League Games, Match 7: Bridge House 6-2 Kilbrin

Singles: Eddie O’Rourke 3-1 Johnny Lynch, Moss Lynch 3-0 Brian McKesgy, James Lowe 2-3, Alan Mullane, Gerry Black 0-3 Alex McCarthy, Brendan Matthews 3-0 Paddy McMahon, Nicky Sherman 3-0 William Heffernan. Doubles: Brendan Matthews / Nicky Sherman 3-1 Alan Mullane/ Johnny Lynch, Gerry Black / Moss Lynch 3-0 Paddy McMahon / William Heffernan.

Maureen’s 5-3 Horgan’s: Oran O’Sullivan 0-3 Adrian Holmes, Andrew Clarke 3-1 Chris Holmes, Klaus Richter 3-2 Aaron Ryan, Patrick Angland 1-3 Bob Myers, James Angland 3-2 Rob Harrington, Sean Dilworth 0-3 Mick Dunlea. Doubles: Klaus Richter / Sean Dilworth 3-1 Adrian Holmes / Aaron Ryan, Andrew Clarke / James Angland 3-1 Rob Harrington / Mick Dunlea.

Kit Roches 3-5 Barry’s: Chris O’Toole 1.3 Jedd Kearns, Chris Keenan 1.3 Sean Sweeney, Mark Lenahan 3.0 Mikey O’Connor, Mark Lenahan 2.3 Tom Biggane, Tim Deady 3.1 Tadhg O’Keeffe, Danile Linehan 1.3 Owen Walsh. Doubles Chris O’Toole / Kevin 1-3 Mike O’Callaghan / Tom Biggane, Mark Lenahan / Tim Deady 3-0 Tadhg O’Keeffe / Sean Sweeney.

Russell Inn 6-2 O’Neill’s: John Sheehan 3.1 Patrick Linehan, Shane Lyons 3.0 Simon O’Connor, Cathal Moran 3.1 John O’Neill, Steve Connolly 1.3 Daniel Lucey, John Holland 3.1 Denis O’Sullivan, Tim O’Sullivan 3.2 Jamie Whelan; Doubles: Steve Connolly / Donal Cullinane 3.1 Denis O’Sullivan / Daniel Lucey.