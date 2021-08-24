Mallow Farmers’ Market ready to open in new home

On Friday next, August 27, from 9am to 12 Noon, the Mallow Farmers’ Market will be opening for the first time in its new home in the grounds of St James’s Church.

Welcoming the market to the church grounds, the Rector, the Reverend Meurig Williams, said “this is a great opportunity for us to be hospitable, not only to the local producers and growers who have stalls in the market, but people from the town and further afield”.

Commenting on the environmental significance of farmers’ markets, the Rector said: “at a time when we are conscious of the need to cut down on food miles, I hope the people of Mallow and the surrounding area will support the market and our local growers – and then stay around the town to use other shops and businesses, too.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday next, August 29 there will be no service in St James’s Church, as it is a well-established tradition for the three congregations of the Mallow Union to join together whenever there is a fifth Sunday in the month. This month, the Eucharist will be celebrated at St Mary’s Church in Doneraile at 11am.

“We are praying for fine weather in the hope that we can celebrate the Eucharist outside,” said the Rector. “That will both enable us to sing and to welcome larger numbers of people,” he added.

The Eucharist will be followed by a parish picnic to which everyone is welcome. Bring your own sandwiches and savoury things. Drinks and desserts will be provided by people from Doneraile.

“We love a good party,” said the Rector, “and we love it even more when there are lots of people to share it with.”