Mallow ‘Cultural Companions’ hub set to help reignite older people’s love of the arts

The new hub for Mallow will offer older people from the local community to enjoy a wide variety of cultural events in the company of other like-minded individuals.

WHILE Cork may be renowned for its vibrant arts and culture scene, it can sometimes be difficult for older people to make a firm connection with it, particularly in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

However, a new initiative for Mallow is set to address this cultural deficit by reigniting people’s love of the arts and culture, offering them the opportunity to try new experiences and help expand their social circles.

The Mallow ‘Cultural Companions’ hub, a social network for older people aged 50 and above, will be launched at an event place in the local library on Wednesday, October 12.

Already well established within other communities across the country, ‘Cultural Companions’ is described as an age and opportunity initiative that bring together like-minded people to meet up regularly and socialise within small groups.

The Mallow event, which will get underway at 2pm is free to the public and will feature live music and poetry readings as well as information on the initiative, how it works and how people can get involved.

Cork Cultural Companions co-ordinator Tara O’Donoghue said that through the hub people will have a shared opportunity to enjoy the wide selection of social events taking place around Mallow and the wider North Cork area.

“If you enjoy going to the movies, plays, comedy, live music art exhibitions and so on and would get out to more of these kind of events if you had company to go with, then Cultural Companions is for you,” said Ms O’Donoghue.

She said participants get regular updates on any events taking place close to them.

“The Mallow hub is about helping older people from the area to connect with one another, meet others who share their interests and give people the chance to enjoy local events together,” said Ms O’Donoghue.

“The programme is free and without obligation, so you can be as involved as much or as little as you like,” she added.

Cultural Companions supported by Creative Ireland, Cork City and county Council’s, Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare (HSE) and Healthy Ireland.

To find out more about the initiative contact 021 450 0688 or email culture@muintircork.com.

“Alternatively, come along to Mallow Library on Wednesday, October 12 for what promises to be a fun, social and informative afternoon,” said Ms O’Donoghue.