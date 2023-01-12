Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Mallow crowned ‘Ireland’s most Royal family obsessed’ town

With Prince Harry's controversial memoir 'Spare' making global headlines, a survey has found Mallow comes top of the list among Irish towns when it comes to online searches relating to the British Royal family. Expand

Close

With Prince Harry's controversial memoir 'Spare' making global headlines, a survey has found Mallow comes top of the list among Irish towns when it comes to online searches relating to the British Royal family.

With Prince Harry's controversial memoir 'Spare' making global headlines, a survey has found Mallow comes top of the list among Irish towns when it comes to online searches relating to the British Royal family.

With Prince Harry's controversial memoir 'Spare' making global headlines, a survey has found Mallow comes top of the list among Irish towns when it comes to online searches relating to the British Royal family.

corkman

Bill Browne

THE global fascination with the British Royal Family has reached new heights in recent weeks, driven in no small measure by the release of Prince Harry’s controversial memoir ‘Spare’.

Despite being described in one review as being ‘the strangest book ever written by a Royal’, the ‘tell-all’ tome has become one of the fastest selling non-fiction books in publishing history.

Privacy