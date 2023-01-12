Mallow crowned ‘Ireland’s most Royal family obsessed’ town

THE global fascination with the British Royal Family has reached new heights in recent weeks, driven in no small measure by the release of Prince Harry’s controversial memoir ‘Spare’.

Despite being described in one review as being ‘the strangest book ever written by a Royal’, the ‘tell-all’ tome has become one of the fastest selling non-fiction books in publishing history.

While many Irish people might be somewhat coy about openly admitting to taking even a fleeting interest in the affairs of the Windsor’s, it would appear that does not necessarily apply behind closed doors.

If the findings of a new online survey are anything to go by, this is particularly true of one town in the north of the Rebel County.

Indeed, if you were to guess at which town in Ireland was most fascinated by the Royals, it is unlikely that Mallow would come anywhere near the top of the list.

However, possibly to the surprise of even the people of Mallow themselves, the results of an online trawl by search engine specialists engine specialists Digital Funnell has found the town is a hotbed of Regal interest.

On the back of the headlines generated by Prince Harry’s book, they decided to trawl through Google search data for princes Harry and William, King Charles the Queen Elizabeth II and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The resulting data found that Mallow led the way, resulting in them crowning it with the title of ‘Ireland’s most Royal Family obsessed town” ahead of Portlaoise and Clonroche in Co Wexford.

In fact, Cork makes the it into the top ten Royal obsessed Irish towns, with Carrigaline coming in at seventh on the list.

Cork City in at 27th on the list, quite possibly as a result of visits to Leeside in recent years by Queen Elizabeth and the then Prince Charles and his wife Camilla in recent years.