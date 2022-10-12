Mallow Credit Union honours outstanding group of students

SIXTH years pupils from nine schools in North Cork and West Limerick have each been presented with cheques for €500 under the auspices of the Mallow Credit Union Student Award scheme.

Mallow Credit Union market manager Ciara Fitzgerald said they have long been committed to the schools and students in its common bond.

She said that over the years Mallow Credit Union has run an annual Student Draw/Bursary open to students planning to go to into full time 3rd level education.

“After some consideration, we decided to take a new approach for 2022 and asked schools to nominate a student who showed themselves to be an asset to the school and were involved in improving their local community in some way,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

“We asked that they be students acted with integrity and promoted the spirit of friendship, much like the credit union itself. Having now met the students, it’s easy to see why their teachers felt they deserved recognition,” she added.

The nine 2022 Mallow Student Award winners are: Domas Kalesnykas (Davis College, Mallow), Siobhán O’Hara (St. Mary’s, Charleville), Eva Carroll (Millstreet Community School), Sophie Perrott (Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant), Eddie Hennigan (Patrician Academy, Mallow), Caitlin Groot (Nagle Rice Secondary School, Doneraile), Aoife A. O’Connor (St. Mary’s Mallow), Kenny Lynch (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher) & Sam Harmon O’Driscoll (Charleville CBS)

All the students have now completed their leaving certificate and have gone on to third level studies at UCC, CIT and Mary Immaculate College.