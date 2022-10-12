Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Mallow Credit Union honours outstanding group of students

Ciara Fitzgerald (Mallow Credit Union), Eddie Hennigan &amp; Elaine O&rsquo;Regan, principal, Patrician Academy. Expand
Carol O&rsquo;Mahony (deputy principal, Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant), Ann Cronin (on behalf of Aoife O&rsquo;Connor, St Mary&rsquo;s Mallow), Siobhán O&rsquo;Hara, Eddie Hennigan, Caitlin Groot, Ciara Fitzgerald, Eva Carroll, Domas Kalesnykas, Sophie Perrott, Carina Carey, Maighread Finn and Elaine O&rsquo;Regan. Expand
Carol O&rsquo;Mahony (deputy principal, Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant), Trish Dennehy, Sophie Perrott &amp; Andy Murphy (Mallow Credit Union). Expand
Andy Murphy, Caitlin Groot &amp; Trish Dennehy. Expand
Andy Murphy, Siobhán O&rsquo;Hara, Maighread Finn (St Marys Charleville, principal) &amp; Trish Dennehy Expand
Andy Murphy Eva Carroll, Bernie Carroll and Trish Dennehy Expand
Andy Murphy &amp; Trish Dennehy, Mallow Credit Union; Carina Care, Davis College and Domas Kalesnykas. Expand

Close

Ciara Fitzgerald (Mallow Credit Union), Eddie Hennigan &amp; Elaine O&rsquo;Regan, principal, Patrician Academy.

Ciara Fitzgerald (Mallow Credit Union), Eddie Hennigan & Elaine O’Regan, principal, Patrician Academy.

Carol O&rsquo;Mahony (deputy principal, Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant), Ann Cronin (on behalf of Aoife O&rsquo;Connor, St Mary&rsquo;s Mallow), Siobhán O&rsquo;Hara, Eddie Hennigan, Caitlin Groot, Ciara Fitzgerald, Eva Carroll, Domas Kalesnykas, Sophie Perrott, Carina Carey, Maighread Finn and Elaine O&rsquo;Regan.

Carol O’Mahony (deputy principal, Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant), Ann Cronin (on behalf of Aoife O’Connor, St Mary’s Mallow), Siobhán O’Hara, Eddie Hennigan, Caitlin Groot, Ciara Fitzgerald, Eva Carroll, Domas Kalesnykas, Sophie Perrott, Carina Carey, Maighread Finn and Elaine O’Regan.

Carol O&rsquo;Mahony (deputy principal, Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant), Trish Dennehy, Sophie Perrott &amp; Andy Murphy (Mallow Credit Union).

Carol O’Mahony (deputy principal, Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant), Trish Dennehy, Sophie Perrott & Andy Murphy (Mallow Credit Union).

Andy Murphy, Caitlin Groot &amp; Trish Dennehy.

Andy Murphy, Caitlin Groot & Trish Dennehy.

Andy Murphy, Siobhán O&rsquo;Hara, Maighread Finn (St Marys Charleville, principal) &amp; Trish Dennehy

Andy Murphy, Siobhán O’Hara, Maighread Finn (St Marys Charleville, principal) & Trish Dennehy

Andy Murphy Eva Carroll, Bernie Carroll and Trish Dennehy

Andy Murphy Eva Carroll, Bernie Carroll and Trish Dennehy

Andy Murphy &amp; Trish Dennehy, Mallow Credit Union; Carina Care, Davis College and Domas Kalesnykas.

Andy Murphy & Trish Dennehy, Mallow Credit Union; Carina Care, Davis College and Domas Kalesnykas.

/

Ciara Fitzgerald (Mallow Credit Union), Eddie Hennigan & Elaine O’Regan, principal, Patrician Academy.

corkman

Bill Browne

SIXTH years pupils from nine schools in North Cork and West Limerick have each been presented with cheques for €500 under the auspices of the Mallow Credit Union Student Award scheme.

Mallow Credit Union market manager Ciara Fitzgerald said they have long been committed to the schools and students in its common bond.

She said that over the years Mallow Credit Union has run an annual Student Draw/Bursary open to students planning to go to into full time 3rd level education.

“After some consideration, we decided to take a new approach for 2022 and asked schools to nominate a student who showed themselves to be an asset to the school and were involved in improving their local community in some way,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

“We asked that they be students acted with integrity and promoted the spirit of friendship, much like the credit union itself. Having now met the students, it’s easy to see why their teachers felt they deserved recognition,” she added.

The nine 2022 Mallow Student Award winners are: Domas Kalesnykas (Davis College, Mallow), Siobhán O’Hara (St. Mary’s, Charleville), Eva Carroll (Millstreet Community School), Sophie Perrott (Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant), Eddie Hennigan (Patrician Academy, Mallow), Caitlin Groot (Nagle Rice Secondary School, Doneraile), Aoife A. O’Connor (St. Mary’s Mallow), Kenny Lynch (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher) & Sam Harmon O’Driscoll (Charleville CBS)

All the students have now completed their leaving certificate and have gone on to third level studies at UCC, CIT and Mary Immaculate College.

Privacy