Mallow Chamber welcomes business incentives

THE president of Mallow Chamber, Sharon Cregg, has warmly welcomed any changes in Budget 2022 that will help business in the town and wider North Cork area flourish.

“After what has been a very tough 18-months for traders, many of whom had to close their doors for lengthy periods of time, any measures that support and incentivise local business and commerce are most welcome,” said Ms Cregg.

She said the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) until the end of April next year will come as a big boost.

“This scheme has provided much needed support to struggling businesses since the onset of the pandemic. Its extension will provide a platform for the continued recovery of the business sector and help provide much needed local employment,” said Ms Cregg.

“Another key initiative in terms of job creation is the €34 million investment in apprenticeships and a new grant for taking on apprentices, which will both create new jobs and ease pressure on employers,” she added.

Ms Cregg said there were another number of key takeaways from Tuesday’s budget that should benefit local business, including the waiving of commercial rates to local authorities for certain sectors until the end of the year to support business impacted by Covid.

“Again, this will give businesses some badly needed financial breathing space as they get back on their feet,” said Ms Cregg.

“Another key announcement was the amendment to tax relief for new start-up companies, which was due to expire at the end of this year. It has now been extended to companies commencing a qualifying trade over the next five years and the period for which the relief may be claimed has also been extended from three to five years.”

Ms Cregg the fact that the reduced VAT rate of 9% for the hospitality sector will remain in place until the end of August 2022, will come as a welcome relief to a sector that has been particularly badly hit by the Covid pandemic.

“This is particularly relevant to the Mallow area given the amount of money that has been invested in local projects over recent years to attract visitors to the town. Funding allocated to tourism related initiatives will also help towns like Mallow considerably,” she added.