Mallow centre to open for ‘walk-in’ Covid jabs

THE CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, has said the decision to hold walk-in vaccination centres in Cork and across the country last weekend has been an unqualified success “outstripping expectations by far”.

More than 30,000 over the age of 16 people availed of the service, 11,000 of those on Monday alone, with long queues forming outside the centres across the course of the weekend.

Mr Reid was particularly in his praise of young people who attended the centres, saying he believed they had been at the receiving end of some “unfair criticism at times during the Covid pandemic.

“All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people. When needed, they once again showed up in numbers,” tweeted Mr Reid.

“What I witnessed last weekend in walk-in vaccination centres, were younger people, mature beyond their years, with the greater good of society and our health service driving their actions.”

His comments came as the HSE announced that as a result of last weekend’s “unprecedented success” the Mallow vaccination centre at the Carrigoon GAA Complex will offer a ‘walk-in’ service next Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

The clinic will offer first-dose Pfizer BioNTech vaccinations to anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received one, with the HSE stressing that no second doses will be available on the day.

Priscilla Lynch, of Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare said staff have already given appointments to people from the North Cork area who registered online.

“This is an opportunity for anyone in the area who may have missed an appointment to get their first vaccination and will also allow anyone who has not registered online yet to get their first dose,” said Ms Lynch.

“We are extremely proud of the progression made by our staff in vaccinating the people across both counties,” she added.

Those wishing to avail of the service must be 16 or over and bring photo ID and their PPS number so they can be registered on the system for the second dose.

People aged between 15 and 17 who do not have a passport, student ID or Public Services Card are asked to bring their birth certificate and proof of Personal Public Service number, which can be in the form of a child benefit document.



