Mallow Bridge set to close to traffic for next three weekends

An artists impression of how the boardwalk and bridge wil look when completed.

MALLOW Bridge will be closed to traffic for the next three weekends with diversions in place, as the installation phase of the €2.1 million board-walk project swings into action.

Following the temporary closure of the work site due to the Covid pandemic, construction work on the board-walk recommenced in April, with the project set to be fully completed by the end of November.

The board-walk structure, which is being manufactured off site at a workshop in Nenagh due to its size, dimensions and complexity will be delivered to the site in seven stages over the coming weeks.

A Cork County Council spokesperson likened the process to “putting together a Meccano set”.

“On arrival in Mallow each section of the skeletal metal frame will be lifted into place by cranes and anchored to side of the bridge under the supervision of project contractor Cumnor Construction. This process will be repeated over three consecutive weekends until the entire structure is in place,” said the spokesperson.

This will mean that the bridge will be closed to traffic from 7pm on Friday until 7pm on the following Monday for the next three weekends. Contingency has also been made for closing the bridge for a fourth weekend if deemed necessary.

Diversions will be in place, with traffic travelling south from Mallow diverted via the Mill Road on to the N20 and onto the Park Road via the Annabella Roundabout. Traffic going the opposite direction will use the same diversion in reverse.

It should be noted that the bridge will remain open to pedestrians during the works.

It had been hoped that much of the work could be done at night to minimise traffic disruption. However, this was ruled out due to the complexity of the work and the safety requirements for the contractors workforce.

The spokesperson said that while the council and the contractor realised the bridge closures may result in some disruption to traffic, they are unavoidable due to the complex nature of the work.

“We are aware these closures will inconvenience some vehicular traffic. We are keen to keep this to a minimum, which is why the heavy lifting work is being undertaken at the weekend,” said the spokesperson.

“It is hoped that the work will be completed across each Saturday and Sunday to allow for the bridge to re-open to vehicular traffic as soon as possible each Monday,” they added.

Once the frames have been put in place they will covered by a galvanised steel deck, similar to the one on the Anna Livia Bridge in Dublin, with the board-walk open to pedestrians in October.

The final phase of the project, which will entail the resurfacing of the road surface and creation of three lanes of traffic, the reconfiguration of the junctions at each side of the bridge and the instillation of new traffic lights, is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.