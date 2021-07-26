Mallow Boardwalk on schedule to be completed in November

An inverted section of the Mallow Boardwalk at the off-site workshop where it is being constructed. The first of seven sections will arrive in Mallow for installation on August 28.

The perforated, galvanised steel deck on the boardwalk will be of a similar style to that of the Anna Livia Bridge in Dublin (above).

THE latest progress report on the Mallow boardwalk project has indicated that it is on schedule to be completed in November.

In a memo to Kanturk/Mallow senior Cork County Councillor John Slattery said “a clear line of sight” on the completion of the €2.1 million project.

“Having come through delays arising from technical challenges, Covid shutdowns and unusually high water levels in the River Blackwater at critical times during construction, I am pleased to report that we now have a clear line of sight on the completion of the project,” wrote Mr Slattery.

He said the project contractor, Cumnor construction, was currently finalising works on Mallow Bridge to facilitate the installation of the completed boardwalk structure. The structure itself, which is being manufactured off site due to its size, dimensions and complexity, will be delivered in seven separate before being attached to the bridge.

The first of these is scheduled for Saturday, August, 28

The attached photographs show an inverted section of the boardwalk structure and a sample of the parapet railing.

Also pictured is a picture of the perforated galvanised steel deck on the Anna Livia Bridge in Dublin, the same style of decking that will be used on the boardwalk.

Mr Slattery said that on arrival in Mallow each element of the boardwalk will be lowered into place by cranes over four successive weekends in order to minimise disruption to traffic.

However, he did say this part of the project will require road closures and that “extensive discussions” had been held with the contractor regarding the possibility of the installation work being done at night-time to further minimise traffic disruption

“However night work was ruled given the complexity of the works and the health and safety requirements of the contractors workforce. It is possible that the works on any of these weekends could extend into Monday morning if required. If this transpires, the road closure will not be out in place until 9.30am on the Monday,” wrote Mr Slattery.

“Once the boardwalk is installed other works including road surfacing, road-marking, signalisation, lighting, rubbing strips and snagging will be completed. The project is programmed for completion in November,” he added.

Welcoming the update, Cllr Gearóid Murphy said it was great to see the project finally reaching its conclusion.

“This update is most welcome. The boardwalk is one of many welcome projects currently going ahead in Mallow. I have sought clarification from the council as to whether the road closures will be for the entire bridge or just a single lane and am awaiting confirmation on that,” said Cllr Murphy..

However, he did say it was disappointing that the pathway under the bridge linking Mallow Park to the castle grounds would remain closed to pedestrians for the foreseeable future.

“We were recently informed that Irish Water will be undertaking sewage works there once the boardwalk is in place, so the underpass will not reopen until this has been completed,” said Cllr Murphy.

“I have raised this issue with council officials and will also be contacting the sewage works contractor to request the work be done as quickly as possible. I will also be requesting that if there is any delay between the completion of the boardwalk and the start of the sewage works that the walkway be opened to the public during that time,” he added.