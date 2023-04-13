A male pedestrian has died following a collision involving a van in Co Cork.

The incident happened at approximately 8.30am this morning in Union Hall.

Gardaí have confirmed the death and said the victim, who was aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian that occurred on Main Street, Union Hall, Co Cork, at approximately 8:30am this morning, Thursday 13th April 2023,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The male pedestrian (70s) was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away.”

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in this area between at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.