Major award for film about Aoife’s aid work

Aoife Ní Mhurchú has been on several missions with MSF

A DOCUMENTARY produced for TG4 which focused on the work of volunteers for Medecins Sans Frontieres including Cork woman Aoife Ní Mhurchú, has won a prestigious award.

An Bhearna Baoil, produced by Midas Productions, has been awarded the Radharc award for TV documentaries. Radharc was a ground-breaking TV series of the 1970s and 80s in Ireland which focused on, to a large degree, missionary work abroad.

The Radharc Awards honour the legacy of the Radharc Films production unit and its reputation for thoughtful and provocative religious affairs programming for Irish television.

The film focused on Aoife as she awaited at home in Cork for news about her next MSF mission.

In 2019 she had already been to Afghanistan and in 2018 spent over nine months onboard the Aquarius Migrant Rescue Ship on the Mediterranean.

Her personal accounts from this mission left viewers in no doubt as to the plight of those fleeing Libya and seeking passage to Europe.

Aoife said: “We come across rubber boats at sea containing 100, 120 up to 150-160 people in trouble. This could happen 30, 50 or 100 miles of the coast of Libya.

“The people can’t swim, they’re not wearing life jackets, they don’t have food or water.

“Some of the boats don’t even have engines because the smugglers at some point took it back to Libya to use it again.

“The situation in Libya is so dangerous for refugees, they have no choice but to flee on these rubber boats if they get the opportunity.

“It’s a choice between life and death. They’re so relieved when they come aboard and hear the word ‘welcome’.”

“Straightaway you can see the relief in their faces, they fall to their knees and start crying or start laughing. You’ll hear songs here and there. And then it stops being ‘us and ‘them’.”

The documentary, An Bhearna Baoil, is on TG4.ie.