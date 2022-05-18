Mairéad fulfills lifetime dream as she’s selected as Sydney’s Rose for Tralee festival

Mairéad Brennan of Knocknamona, Kilshannig, who will represent Sydney in this year's Rose of Tralee Festival.

KILSHANNIG native Máiréad Brennan will swap her nurse’s uniform for ballgowns this August as she’s just fulfilled a lifetime dream to participate in the Rose of Tralee festival.

Máiréad, who has been working in Sydney as a nurse for the past number of years, was selected as the Sydney representative for the first Rose of Tralee festival since before the pandemic at an event in the Australian city at the weekend.

A daughter of Juliet and the late Anthony Brennan, who died a few short years ago, Máiréad’s good news led to a large number of congratulatory messages from her neighbours and friends at home in the north Cork community.

“It’s great for the parish - a dream come true for us to see a local woman get this recognition,” said local councillor, Tony O’Shea.

“We’re absolutely delighted for her, and her family.”

The local GAA club, where her mother ran a preschool, also wished Mairéad the best of luck in the competition and congratulated her on getting the nod from Sydney.

The Rose of Tralee Festival runs from August 19-23 in the Kerry capital this year. This is the first time the festival has been held since 2019 when Mallow based doctor, Sinéad Flanagan, won the coveted title.

Due to the pandemic, Sinéad, who was representing Limerick, will be the longest serving Rose when she hands over her sash to the winner of this year’s competition in August.